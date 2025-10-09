Media darling Somizi Mhlongo was photographed alongside King Misuzulu Zulu, and the snap went viral

Mzansi poked fun at Ngizwe Mchunu, following his homophobic rants directed at Somizi and the LGBTQIA+ community

Reacting to the picture, many people made jokes and wondered how Ngizwe would react to it

Somizi shook hands with King Misuzulu and Mzansi grew excited.

Former Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo posed for a picture with King Misuzulu Zulu at an undisclosed event. The photo quickly gained traction, especially since Ngizwe Mchunu made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community.

Mchunu was angered by a gay couple wearing traditional Zulu regalia such as an imvunulo.

Controversial X blogger Musa Khawula posted a photo of Somizi shaking hands with Misuzulu.

In September, after the King's speech at the Reed Dance, Ngizwe said Misuzulu is a God.

"In the Zulu nation, the king is God. No one should stand against God. In Zulu culture, if the king is not happy with you, even if you are right, you apologise by bringing the cow to the king and say you didn't mean to hurt, but you were just expressing your opinion like others," he said.

Mzansi is curious to know how he will react to the photo. Below are some of the reactions:

@Tumelo_kaThoko laughed:

"Post a picture of Somizi with Ngizwe, I just want to see something."

@reaschwarz laughed:

"Ngiwe Mchunu is somewhere out there fighting for his dignity rn."

@DebSeb1994 stated:

"Someone should go and check on Mr Ngizwe Mchunu please."

Somizi breaks silence on Ngizwe's rants

After he was denied entry at Kwa Mai-Mai, Ngizwe directed his anger towards Somizi Mhlongo. However, the personality decided to be the bigger person and advise his fellow people not to entertain Ngizwe.

Speaking at an event, Somizi said: "With regards to the homophobia going on right now, my advice to you is do not allow them to make you emotional. You know who you are. Do not stoop to their level, and do not swear back at them. All you need to do is be 100% yourself."

"Also, I am not inciting violence, but there needs to come a point where they know who we are. We are not backing down. When it comes to it, we must be ready to fight. Whether you are lesbian, gay, bi or transgender, when it is time to fight for your rights, fight. But for now, do not stoop to their level, even on social media."

In a lenghty video, he also said him wearing weaves, should not be mistaken for being weak.

“Respect goes a long way. Tone changes everything. It’s not what you said; it’s how you said it. Know which battles to fight and respond to. Know which things to react to. Never confuse my sexuality for weakness. Never confuse my wearing weaves for weakness. It’s just that I’m a better and bigger person.”

Organisation investigates Ngizwe

In a previous report from Briefly News, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) launched an investigation against Ngizwe Mchunu.

They claimed to have received multiple complaints against Mchunu due to his homophobia.

