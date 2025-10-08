South African actor Mduduzi Mabaso and his wife gave fans serious couple goals

Pictures of the pair surfaced on social media, and online users couldn't help but admire their relationship

Taking to the comment section, Mzansi showed love to the former Rhythm City actor and his missus

Mduduzi Mabaso and his wife's marriage received praise from the online community. Images: mdukhekhe

Legendary South African actor Mduduzi Mabaso and his wife are the talk of the social media streets, and fans can't get enough of their wholesome marriage.

The former Rhythm City actor, who went by Suffocate on the show and even years later, is married to Fatima Metsileng, a creative in her own right. The couple wed in 2009 and, as of 2025, have been together for 16 glorious years.

While many fans only know Mduduzi's wife as being Puleng (Tebogo Khalo) from the once-famous soapie, many didn't know the actor's real-life wife.

The House of Zwide star was previously married to Veronica Maseko, with whom he has two kids.

On 8 October 2025, Twitter (X) user __T_touch put the spotlight on Mduduzi and Fatima, sharing some lovely pictures of them together.

Pictures of Mduduzi Mabaso and his wife, Fatima Matsileng, went viral. Image: theduchessphatz

The pair is admired for their public displays of affection and often coordinated outfits, which they show off on their social media pages.

Mduduzi, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday, is widely regarded in the South African film industry as one of the country's brightest stars. His wife is his biggest fan and often shares his achievements on her online pages.

Fans flooded the comments section expressing deep admiration for the Mabasos.

See Mduduzi and Fatima's pictures below:

South Africans show love to Mduduzi Mabaso and his wife

Online users gushed over Mduduzi Mabaso and Fatima Metsileng's wholesome marriage and admired their union in the comment section. Read some of their messages below:

simphiweyinkoc_ said:

"They’re a beautiful couple."

shukrani__ admired Mduduzi Mabaso:

"This is so cool. Bro is such a legend, and a private guy."

Thulaganyo_G joked:

"Unfortunately, I only recognise Puleng as his wife, not this one."

r0timi_jnr gushed over the Mabasos:

"They are so beautiful and a perfect couple."

B_Yandaa posted:

"Oh, wow, they look good!"

Fans admired Mduduzi Mabaso and his wife's marriage. Image: theduchessphatz

ladyhuneybee admired the couple:

"The most chilled couple ever, no drama."

Nka_P_Mnomiya added:

"They look amazing together."

OdnilGames_ showed love to Mduduzi Mabaso:

"What an awesome man. I like this guy."

lerumo479 admired Fatima Metsileng:

"She looks like a real, genuine person."

TeamProsp_ posted:

"May they be blessed in their union."

