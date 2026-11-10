Rassie Erasmus shared his thoughts on who France might field at flyhalf after Romain Ntamack suffered a shoulder injury

France face a selection crisis at pivot ahead of Friday's Nations Championship clash with the Springboks at the Stade de France

Erasmus named two players he believes Fabien Galthié is weighing up for the flyhalf role, with contrasting styles between them

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has entered the conversation around France's flyhalf selection crisis, offering his view on who Fabien Galthié may turn to for Friday's Nations Championship fixture against South Africa at the Stade de France.

Erasmus spoke at his team announcement press conference on Monday, days after France lost first-choice pivot Romain Ntamack to a shoulder injury sustained during Les Bleus' 54–17 victory over Fiji on Saturday. The injury left Galthié with a significant problem at the 10 jersey heading into one of the most anticipated Tests of the year.

Erasmus Tips Gourgues Over Lucu at Flyhal

With established scrumhalf Maxime Lucu, who doubles as back-up to captain Antoine Dupont, seen as the most likely replacement, Erasmus voiced a different expectation. He believes Galthié will opt for 21-year-old centre Kalvin Gourgues at flyhalf from the start, with Lucu coming off the bench.

"I think the team they're going to pick this weekend is going to be a lighter, running side, moving the ball around a little bit," Erasmus said. "They will always have a good kicking game. And with Dupont there, I'm not sure who's going to play 10. I think it's going to be Lucu or the 13."

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The Bok coach elaborated on his reasoning, suggesting physicality would be a key factor in Galthié's thinking. "I've just got a feeling they're going to play a more physical game. I'm not sure if they play Lucu, they will get the physicality that they want."

Springboks Have Navigated Similar Challenges

Erasmus drew on South Africa's own experience of losing flyhalves mid-campaign to contextualise France's predicament.

"We've lost a couple of 10s in the past, and that does disrupt. At one stage we put Faf [de Klerk] at 10. We played with Quan Horn at 10. One game, we played with [André] Esterhuizen at 10."

He predicted Galthié would start with a physically imposing option and introduce Lucu once the game opened up. "I think they'll probably go with a more physical 10, and then put Lucu on a little bit later … when it's more open."

Regardless of France's final selection, Erasmus expects both sides to begin cautiously. "I'm 100% sure that in the beginning it's going to be straightforward up and down from both teams, with both trying to get dominance."

Source: Briefly News