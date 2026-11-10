"No Regrets": Indian Tourist Ignores Warnings About SA and Shares Why Visit Was Worth It
- A travel creator known as Nomad Explorer visited South Africa despite safety warnings from people around him and alarming search results
- The tourist shared his experience in a scenic travel montage from Cape Town on Facebook on 9 November 2026
- South Africans and fellow travellers flooded the comments with their own views on safety and what the country truly has to offer
- Briefly News reached out to the explorer to find out more about him and his experience
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A travel creator known as Nomad Explorer decided to visit South Africa after being warned by nearly everyone around him not to. He posted the results on Facebook on 9 November 2026.
The montage showed sweeping views of Cape Town's mountains and greenery, shot from a hillside overlook, as well as golden-hour footage taken from inside an open-air safari vehicle rolling down an open road. The caption said it plainly:
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"They warned me about South Africa. I went anyway. No regrets! 🇿🇦❤️"
What he found when he got there
In the comments, the creator explained that he lives around 8,000 km from South Africa. Before the trip, people close to him raised concerns about safety, and what he found when he searched online made things sound even worse. He went anyway. He wrote:
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"I still decided to visit, and honestly I had an amazing time. SA is incredibly beautiful, the people I met were lovely, and I have so many wonderful memories. I know every place has its own realities, but I don't think we should let fear stop us from discovering beautiful places."
His caption added:
"Sometimes you just have to experience a place yourself."
Briefly News reached out to Nomad Explorer to find out more about him and his Mzansi experience. He said:
"My name is Rohmeet Mahapatra, and I’m from India. South Africa was an incredible experience for me, and despite the warnings I had heard before travelling, I decided to explore the country myself. It turned out to be one of the most memorable travel experiences I’ve had."
View the Facebook reel below:
South Africans react to the viral reel
The post on the traveller's page drew strong reactions from both locals and visitors, many of whom had plenty to say about the country's reputation abroad:
Theodore Hempe wrote:
"...We have a lot more good things than bad."
Pamela Pillay said:
"South Africa is a beautiful country, but we cannot ignore the reality of safety concerns. We learn to be alert, cautious..."
Sinton Damons quipped:
"There's Cape Town then there's South Africa 😂"
Alan Carstens joked:
"South Africa is too dangerous. Once you go there you don't want to leave."
Hulda de Witt added:
"A place is what you make of it. Crime etc. are everywhere in the world. No use running away from it."
More Briefly News stories on travels
- Dubai Airports' guide warns South African travellers about banned food, medicines, electronics, carry-on rules, duty-free limits and cash declarations in Dubai.
- A travel creator shares three Cape Town safety tips after a two-month stay, warning tourists about night walks, visible valuables and hiking alone on trails.
- Green Elephant Backpackers shows how a Cape Town day out can cost under R100, from Slab Chips to Company’s Garden, as locals debate the train ride and walks.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za