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Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu Enters Springboks' All-Time Top 10 Points Scorers After Italy Masterclass
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Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu Enters Springboks' All-Time Top 10 Points Scorers After Italy Masterclass

by  Dzikamai Matara
3 min read
  • Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu delivered a sensational performance against Italy, adding another major milestone to his growing Springbok career
  • The 24-year-old flyhalf has joined an exclusive group featuring some of South Africa's most celebrated rugby legends
  • His remarkable points haul has put a familiar Springbok great back in the spotlight as the all-time rankings shift

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Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored 26 points against Italy to enter the Springboks’ top ten all-time scorers. Image: Chris Rocco - Nations Championship
Source: Getty Images

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has reached another significant milestone in his Springbok career after an outstanding performance against Italy propelled him into the top 10 of South Africa's all-time Test points scorers. The 24-year-old flyhalf collected 26 points during the Springboks' emphatic victory in Turin on Saturday, 7 November 2026. His contribution saw him draw level with a former Springbok great on the prestigious scoring list.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu shines in Springboks' Italy demolition

Feinberg-Mngomezulu delivered an exceptional performance as South Africa thrashed Italy 66-7 in their Nations Championship encounter. The Stormers star scored one try, converted all nine Springbok tries and added a penalty. He also produced an impressive 50:22 kick during the first half, earning an approving reaction from coach Rassie Erasmus.

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Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu says Boks are not near required standards after 66–7 Italy win

The flyhalf finished with 26 points, making him one of the standout performers in the comprehensive victory.

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Sacha FM joins Springbok scoring legends

The latest haul takes Feinberg-Mngomezulu's international points tally to 221 from 26 Test appearances. He now shares eighth position with former Springbok flyhalf Braam van Straaten, who accumulated the same number of points in 21 Tests.

His international record includes 10 tries, 60 conversions and 17 penalties.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has moved into the Springboks' all-time top 10 points scorers after collecting 26 points against Italy in Turin. Image: Valerio Pennicino
Source: Getty Images

Percy Montgomery remains the ultimate target

Percy Montgomery continues to lead the all-time rankings with 893 points from 102 Tests. Handré Pollard follows with 844 points, while Morné Steyn occupies third place with 742.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu still has considerable ground to cover, but his age and growing international experience leave plenty of room for further progress.

At just 24, the Springbok playmaker has already established himself among South Africa's leading international points scorers. His performance against Italy has added another important chapter to his developing career.

Springboks' all-time top 10 Test points scorers

Rank

Player

Points

Tests

1

Percy Montgomery

893

102

2

Handré Pollard

844

88

3

Morné Steyn

742

68

4

Bryan Habana

335

124

5

Elton Jantjies

331

46

6

Naas Botha

312

28

7

Joel Stransky

240

22

8

Braam van Straaten

221

21

8

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

221

26

10

Joost van der Westhuizen

190

89

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Springboks name team to face France in Paris with 2 changes for Nations Championship

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu sends Springboks reality check despite Italy rout

Briefly News also reported that Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu believes the Springboks still have significant work to do despite their emphatic 66-7 victory over Italy on 9 November 2026.

The 24-year-old warned that the impressive scoreline should not distract the world champions from the improvements needed ahead of their upcoming Tests against France and Ireland.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Dzikamai Matara avatar

Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports and news writer at Briefly News with over a decade of journalism and editorial experience across Southern African digital media. Prior to joining Briefly News, Dzikamai served as Senior News & Current Affairs Editor at iHarare for six years, overseeing breaking news desks and sports feature coverage. He brings extensive experience in sports profiling, live match reporting, and investigative current affairs analysis. Email him at dzikamai.matara@briefly.co.za

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