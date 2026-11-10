Heavy rains and strong winds partially damaged the dream home of late Maskandi star Scebi Dlamini in Msinga, KZN

Scebi passed away in August 2026 before his double-storey home could be completed, with fans and industry peers raising funds to finish it

His fiancée, Mbali Mthembu, reportedly confirmed the roof sustained partial damage while many neighbouring homes were destroyed

Late Maskandi Star Scebi Dlamini's Dream Home Damaged by KZN Storm

Source: Instagram

Heartbreak has once again found its way to the family of the late maskandi legend Scebi "Inkos'yamagcokama" Dlamini. Heavy rains accompanied by fierce winds tore through Msinga in the KZN Midlands, partially damaging the double-storey home that was still being built in his memory.

Scebi died in August 2026 in a horrific car crash in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, before he could see his dream home completed. In an outpouring of love after his passing, fans and fellow artists contributed money to help his family finish the build — making the house a symbol of his legacy.

KZN storm hits Scebi's home

Speaking to Daily Sun, Scebi's fiancée Mbali Mthembu confirmed the extent of the damage while counting her blessings that it was not worse.

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"Over the past few days, our village was hit by heavy rains, and the house was partially damaged on the upper side because it's a double-storey. The roof was partially damaged. We're counting our blessings that the house wasn't destroyed because many houses in the village were completely damaged," she said.

The storm reportedly caused widespread destruction across Msinga and several other parts of KZN, with many families losing their homes entirely.

Reactions pour in online

The news drew strong emotions on social media, with many people expressing frustration alongside their sympathy.

Bongane Walker wrote: "Kulimale Yona yodwa please share nalezinye zalama rejected stones coz tht not da only house tht matters"

Foh Tenza said: "Asina esathi akathwale"

Andieh Diyah pointed out: "Fundani kahle la 👇 'Kuvela izindaba ezibuhlungu ezithi umuzi kaScebi osakhiwa ube nokulimala ngeskhathi kuhlasela imvula ehamba nesiphepho emsinga kanye nasezindaweni eziningi e Kzn' (Ezindaweni eziningi eKZN) But why kuzokhethwa wona wodwa Haii ningazos'dakelwa la Kanye nale Photographer yenu🚶🚶🚶🚶"

Source: Briefly News