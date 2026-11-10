English travel influencer Harry Jaggard visited Marble Restaurant at the V&A Waterfront to try what he called the most expensive steak in South Africa

Jaggard ordered a ribeye tomahawk from the restaurant's wagyu-angus crossbreed selection, starting with a biltong and burrata starter

South Africans flooded the comments with their own steak recommendations across the country

English travel influencer Harry Jaggard trying steak at the Marble Restaurant at the V&A Waterfront. Images: harryjaggard2/Facebook

Source: Facebook

English travel influencer Harry Jaggard took on Cape Town's fine-dining scene on 9 November 2026. His destination was Marble Restaurant, the celebrated rooftop venue atop the Union Castle Building at the V&A Waterfront, where Chef David Higgs has built a reputation around live-fire cooking with sweeping views of Table Mountain.

Jaggard, who posts under @harryjaggard2 on Facebook and @harryjaggard on Instagram, opened the clip by laying down the challenge: find out whether the most expensive steak in South Africa is "lekker or... as the South Africans say."

Cape Town's tomahawk takes centre stage

After being seated with floor-to-ceiling views of Table Mountain framed behind him, Jaggard chatted with his waiter Panashi, who presented the raw cuts available. When Panashi explained the beef was a crossbreed between Japanese wagyu and local Angus, Jaggard quipped,

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"A Japanese South African crossbreed? What language does it speak? Xhosa?"

He went with the ribeye tomahawk, the priciest cut on the menu, alongside a starter of burrata and biltong.

When the tomahawk arrived, sliced and plated alongside chips, Jaggard's reaction was immediate.

"I don't think I've ever had a steak this big," he said. After his first bite, he called it "absolutely incredible" and said the tenderness genuinely surprised him.

The bill came to R4,000, the equivalent of $245. Jaggard was honest about the value: expensive by local standards, but fairly typical for a fine-dining steakhouse in the UK or the US. He rounded off the clip by asking his mum to cover it since he had forgotten his wallet.

Watch Harry Jaggard's Cape Town steak review here.

Mzansi has its own steak opinions

South Africans were quick to weigh in on Harry's Facebook post with alternatives and commentary:

@Marilyn Wolhuter Berkowitz said:

"Best steak is The Fat Butcher out in Stellenbosch, so worth the drive."

@Buster Julia Haywood shared:

"I must admit we like Cattle Baron Blouberg as it's very handy for us."

@Jen Morkel added:

"I'm sticking to my suggestion of Iron Steak."

@Martie Bester recommended:

"'Vuur' is an experience, just outside Stellenbosch."

@Dave Shepherd noted:

"The price is in the location, not the steak."

@Lihle Willazforex Silumntu II offered:

"As a Xhosa person, come to my village, we will show you how to eat the cow in one day."

More on food prices in South Africa

Briefly News recently reported on three colleagues who put three major supermarkets to the test to settle the cheapest store debate.

recently reported on three colleagues who put three major supermarkets to the test to settle the cheapest store debate. Meat prices are a key force in South Africa’s food inflation, according to Stats SA.

A content creator took on a tight grocery budget at Pick n Pay, and Mzansi had plenty to say.

Source: Briefly News