Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus pushed back on claims that South Africa hold a clear edge over France ahead of Friday's Nations Championship clash at the Stade de France

Erasmus pointed to a lengthy Springboks injury list that includes several established internationals, arguing both sides are dealing with significant absentees

The South African rugby coach also flagged the contrasting points in each team's season as a factor that could level the playing field in Paris

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has rejected the notion that South Africa enter Friday's Nations Championship encounter against France at the Stade de France as overwhelming favourites, citing injury concerns on both sides and the contrasting stages of each team's season.

The world champions arrive in Paris after a 66-7 dismantling of Italy in Turin, with Erasmus making only two changes to the matchday 23 that produced that result.

Erasmus points to Springboks' own injury list

France have been dealt several selection blows of their own. Coach Fabien Galthié recalled experienced players ahead of the fixture, but flyhalf Romain Ntamack sustained a shoulder injury during Saturday's 54-17 win over Fiji. Les Bleus are also without playmakers Matthieu Jalibert and Thomas Ramos, prompting widespread commentary that South Africa holds a structural advantage.

Erasmus was unconvinced. He reminded reporters that South Africa's casualty list is equally significant, with Frans Malherbe, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, André Esterhuizen, Handré Pollard and Cheslin Kolbe all unavailable. He also confirmed that veteran lock Eben Etzebeth had only just flown out to join the squad and would not be considered for selection against France. Malherbe, he noted, is expected to return in January and remains in contention for next year's Rugby World Cup.

The coach's position was clear: focusing exclusively on French absentees while overlooking South Africa's own depth challenges offered an incomplete picture of the contest.

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Freshness a factor as Southern Hemisphere nations near season's end

Erasmus also drew attention to where the two teams stand in their respective calendars. The Springboks are approaching the final stages of a lengthy international campaign, with no more than three matches remaining. France, by contrast, are building momentum ahead of the Six Nations, which begins in two months.

He suggested French players would bring greater physical freshness to the encounter, while South Africa and other southern hemisphere nations, including New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and Japan, are navigating the fatigue of a prolonged season. Erasmus credited Springboks players based in Japan for helping the squad manage workloads and maintain energy over that stretch.

Despite all of this, the coach made clear that the favourites debate would have no bearing on what unfolds on the pitch. He acknowledged that either team could carry that label but warned the only real risk it presented was complacency. He said that wouldn't be an issue for South Africa.

Source: Briefly News