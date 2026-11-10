Former Northern Pride captain Ryan Ghietti died at the age of 37 after suffering a medical episode while travelling in Victoria

Ghietti holds the record as the most-capped player in Northern Pride history, having made 165 appearances for the club

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to support his wife Stacey and their two children, Grace and James, after the sudden loss

The rugby league community is mourning the sudden death of former Northern Pride captain Ryan Ghietti, who passed away at the age of 37 while travelling in Victoria with friends.

Ghietti is survived by his wife, Stacey, and their two children, Grace and James. His family described the loss as sudden and unexpected.

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been launched to assist his family as they navigate life without him, with donations directed at supporting Stacey and the children.

Ghietti's record-breaking Northern Pride career

The rugby league forward began his career with the Innisfail Leprechauns before going on to become one of the most recognisable figures at Northern Pride. His consistency over multiple seasons earned him 165 appearances in the club's colours, making him the most-capped player in Northern Pride's history.

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His performances also attracted international attention, and he went on to represent Italy in 12 Tests, including appearances at the 2013 and 2017 Rugby League World Cups.

Northern Pride acknowledged that his connection to the club extended well beyond his playing days. After retiring, he remained a familiar presence at home matches, often found at the club's Legends Bar and within its Old Boys group. The club noted he would always hold a special place in its history.

The tribute also recognised his impact across multiple rugby league communities, including Innisfail Rugby League, Redcliffe Rugby League, Northern Pride and the Italian national team.

Former coach remembers a fierce competitor

David Maiden, who coached Ghietti at Northern Pride and now serves as Queensland Rugby League's statewide competitions manager, described him as a tough competitor who also knew how to enjoy life.

Maiden recalled recruiting Ghietti back from Redcliffe, where he had been playing Colts rugby league, noting that the forward was eager to return home and play for his local region. He praised Ghietti's willingness to take on any challenge, a quality that eventually saw him become club captain and its all-time appearance record holder.

Beyond rugby league, Ghietti built strong relationships through his work in the building industry and the firefighting community, leaving a mark on many people outside the sport as well.

Source: Briefly News