Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus addressed Jeremy Ward's surprise inclusion in France's Nations Championship squad

Ward, 30, joined Stade Français in 2022 and will only be eligible to represent France in 2027 after completing a five-year residency period

Erasmus also weighed in on other South Africans who have chosen to represent foreign nations at Test level

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has confirmed that centre Jeremy Ward was never part of his selection plans, responding publicly to the 30-year-old's surprise call-up to the French squad ahead of this month's Nations Championship.

Ward was included in the Les Bleus training group, though he remains ineligible to represent France in Test rugby until 2027, when he will have completed World Rugby's five-year residency requirement. His inclusion drew attention given his South African background and his previous four appearances for the Junior Springboks in 2016.

Ward Not on Bok Radar

Speaking ahead of Friday night's Test against France in Paris, Erasmus was candid about Ward's standing in his plans.

"To be honest, we never really looked at him and considered him for a Springbok squad in my era. He's not been on a depth chart," Erasmus said.

He was clear that the omission was not a reflection of Ward's ability.

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"Not that he's bad. I just think we know the players who are playing in South Africa and we track all the other players around the world," he added.

Erasmus wished the player well, saying:

"If he makes it [with France], lekker, we're happy for him."

Ward previously represented Eastern Province, the Southern Kings and the Sharks before moving to Stade Français in 2022.

Erasmus Backs South Africans Playing for Other Nations

The Springbok coach also used the opportunity to address a broader topic, South African players who have chosen to represent other countries at Test level.

"It's not like we don't like South African players who are playing for other countries," Erasmus said, naming Scotland internationals Kyle Steyn, Duhan van der Merwe and Pierre Schoeman as examples of players he holds in high regard.

He reflected on Van der Merwe's career path in particular, noting that the wing had not broken through in the South African sevens system before going on to become a key figure for Scotland.

"He's been wonderful for Scotland," Erasmus said.

Source: Briefly News