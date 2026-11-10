US Representative Jonathan L. Jackson weighed in on the termination of South Africa's AGOA eligibility

The Trump administration formally announced on 2 November 2026 that South Africa's AGOA eligibility would end

South Africa had been AGOA's largest beneficiary, exporting roughly $1.7 billion in goods under the programme in 2025

US Representative Jonathan L. Jackson weighed in on South Africa's exclusion from AGOA. Image: Bill Clark/ TdtNews Afrika (Facebook)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

WASHINGTON — US Representative Jonathan L. Jackson has urged President Donald Trump to reverse his administration's decision to strip South Africa of its trade benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), warning that the move puts the broader US-Africa relationship at risk.

Jackson, who is the son of civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson and godson of the late Martin Luther King Jr., posted his appeal on X on 9 November 2026, days after the termination was made public.

"Our country cannot afford to turn our backs on South Africa or undermine the broader U.S.-Africa partnership," Jackson wrote.

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He is not the first Democrat to weigh in on the Trump administration's decision. Senior Democratic Congressman Richard E. Neal criticised the Trump administration's decision to remove South Africa. Neal serves as the Ranking Member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Trump administration moves to end SA's AGOA status

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced on 2 November 2026 that South Africa would lose its AGOA eligibility effective 1 January 2027. The administration had formally notified Congress of its intent in a letter dated around 28 October 2026.

The stated grounds for termination centre on three concerns: South Africa's alleged failure to make sufficient progress in combating corruption and bribery; persistent barriers to US trade and investment, including tariffs, regulatory requirements, and intellectual property protections; and practices said to threaten US national security and foreign policy interests.

South Africa held the distinction of being the programme's largest single beneficiary. In 2025, the country exported approximately $1.7 billion worth of goods under AGOA, primarily automobiles and vehicle components, citrus fruit, and wine.

Despite that figure, the exports represented only about 1% of South Africa's total global export volume and roughly 10% of its shipments to the United States.

Cyril Ramaphosa urges citizens to brace for AGOA loss

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa urged South Africans to brace for a potential exclusion from AGOA.

Ramaphosa warned that the impact on jobs would be 'devastating', with an estimated 250,000 positions linked to the initiative.

The announcement sparked varied reactions on social media, with some people supporting the statement and others criticising it.

Source: Briefly News