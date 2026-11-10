Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus expressed confidence ahead of Friday's Test against France, citing careful player management during the Rugby Championship

The South African rugby tactician confirmed that at least six established Springbok players will not feature in the clash on French soil

France's physical style, Antoine Dupont's creativity and an intimidating home crowd are among the challenges Erasmus flagged for his side

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus says his squad is well-prepared for Friday's Test against France, despite concerns about player fatigue following a demanding Rugby Championship campaign.

Erasmus credited a disciplined approach to managing player minutes throughout the season as a key factor in keeping his squad fresh. South Africa also benefited from an earlier kick-off in their previous match against Italy, which gave players more time to travel and recover before arriving in France, whose team had a later start.

Springboks without several first-choice players

Erasmus acknowledged that the squad heading into the France Test is not at full strength. Frans Malherbe, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Andre Esterhuizen, Handré Pollard and Cheslin Kolbe are all unavailable, while Eben Etzebeth has also been managed carefully.

"For us, Frans Malherbe is not here. RG Snyman is not here. Eben Etzebeth has just slowed down. Kwagga Smith is not here. Andre Esterhuizen is not here. Handré Pollard is not here. Cheslin Kolbe is not here," Erasmus said.

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France's home advantage noted

The Springbok coach identified several areas where France will pose a serious threat, including their physicality, set-piece strength and the unpredictability of scrum-half Antoine Dupont. He also acknowledged that the atmosphere of a French stadium presents its own challenge for visiting teams.

"It's intimidating, the French crowds and the French stadiums, and it's foreign to us. But it's really enjoyable," Erasmus said.

Despite the obstacles, Erasmus insisted that the historical rivalry between the two nations remains a powerful source of motivation for his players, rooted in mutual respect for their playing style.

"We always try to get really up for the French team, firstly out of respect. We love to play a team that plays physically like us," he said.

The Test is set to take place in France on Friday.

Source: Briefly News