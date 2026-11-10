Tsekeleke sparked backlash after repeatedly making remarks about Dr Gravestone's appearance during a TikTok Live session

Dr Gravestone stayed calm throughout the interaction while trying to get Tsekeleke to participate in a live match

Social media users called out the viral star for alleged bullying behaviour, with many threatening to unfollow him

Tsekeleke faced backlash after making remarks about Dr Gravestone's appearance during a TikTok Live session. Image: Tsekeleke, Dr Gravestone

Source: Facebook

Tsekeleke is in hot water after a TikTok Live session with Dr Gravestone went sideways, with the viral South African star making a series of comments about Dr Gravestone's physical appearance that have since drawn widespread condemnation online.

During the live interaction, Tsekeleke repeatedly targeted Dr Gravestone's looks, even as Dr Gravestone remained composed and attempted to steer the session towards a live match. The footage spread quickly on social media, prompting a wave of criticism directed at Tsekeleke for what many are calling bullying and body-shaming behaviour.

Body-Shaming Backlash Grows

The clip drew strong reactions from users who felt that body-shaming should never be treated as entertainment or a flex during a live session. Dr Gravestone's calm demeanour throughout the encounter only seemed to amplify the criticism aimed at Tsekeleke, with many praising the former for keeping his composure. @amashami took a swipe at Tsekeleke while adding a dig:

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"Mara sassa is give the right person money shame. Lol Tseki ga right."

Body-shaming is a sensitive topic in South Africa and beyond, and social media users made clear they were not willing to let this one slide quietly.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi calls out the hypocrisy

Peeps were quick to point out the irony of the situation, with many noting that Tsekeleke is hardly in a position to comment on anyone else's appearance.

@rakgadi_keabetswe put it plainly:

"The pot calling the kettle black. Bathong ba modimo."

@mell0._.mell0 had a similar take:

"He's not one to talk iwl. 🧍🏾‍♂️"

@otsile89 was done with the star altogether:

"No wonder why I don't even follow him, wa bora. 👀 Never thinks when he talks mxm."

@sandilesanzamusiq welcomed the accountability:

"It's about time that Dom Kop is held accountable ngama actions wakhe. 🤞🏻🙁"

@sihle_scps was blunter:

"Unfollow him, that's fat."

@lionel_mphodinho called for collective action:

"Let's mass unfollow Tsekeleke."

@hoodboinuski simply asked:

"Why ole so mo sfatlhegong. 😭"

Tsekeleke landed an acting gig

Tsekeleke has swapped viral dance moves for the big screen, making his acting debut in the feature film Crazy Heist.

The 41-year-old entertainer says appearing on the big screen is a dream come true and an emotional milestone in his career.

Source: Briefly News