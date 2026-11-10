Makhadzi released a new track less than two weeks after her dramatic Botswana court appearance and alleged hostage ordeal

The clip features the on-screen caption 'new sound... Arrest me but bring proof' in what fans see as a direct jab at the drama

Netizens on X are convinced the Limpopo-born star turned her traumatic experience into a banger

Makhadzi has teased a new track after her Botswana drama. Image: Makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi is letting the music do the talking. Less than two weeks after breaking down in tears during a Botswana court appearance, the Limpopo-born singer has apparently channelled the chaos into a fresh track, and the clip is making serious noise on X.

The selfie-style TikTok video, filmed indoors against a curtained backdrop in what looks like a small studio space, shows Makhadzi and another person energetically lip-syncing and dancing in a playful, lighthearted mood.

The on-screen caption reads: "New sound... Arrest me but bring proof ✌🏼" — words that hit very differently given everything the star has been through recently.

What happened to Makhadzi in Botswana?

On 4 November 2026, Makhadzi found herself at the centre of a dramatic legal dispute in Botswana after a contractual disagreement with a local promoter escalated into something far more serious.

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She alleged that men she did not recognise as legitimate law enforcement held her passport, her car, and her personal belongings for three days while she was mid-performance, essentially leaving her stranded.

The situation was serious enough that South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) stepped in to assist her. She appeared in court, where footage of her in tears circulated widely, drawing an outpouring of sympathy from fans back home.

Fans react to Makhadzi’s new track following her drama in Botswana. Image: Makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Fans say she turned pain into a banger

The new music dropped barely a fortnight after those harrowing events, and X users quickly connected the dots. Watch the clip that has Mzansi buzzing.

The reactions below the post ranged from pure hype to some colourful interpretations of the lyrics:

@mr_shimmy wrote: "I knew after the incident in Botswana, Makhadzi would have a come back song about it. It's not even 2 weeks but she made a banger."

@terencematera simply stated: "She's who she thinks she is."

@mr_shimmy followed up: "The Queen 😂😂😂"

@tjubistar had actually predicted this, sharing: "The banger hit she's about to release due to her experience in Botswana oh my word 👀"

@MALI_K90 had a different read on the lyrics: "So is Khadzi saying that guy has smelly armpits and mouth."

@Kgosigadi_Mj added: "Roll-on e dirang jwale 😂💚"

@mr_shimmy weighed in on that thread too: "Okare someone doesn't put roll on and brush teeth so she says armpits need roll on."

Whether the track is a full-blown diss aimed at her Botswana experience or simply a timely power move, fans seem convinced that Makhadzi has once again proved she bounces back harder than she falls.

Source: Briefly News