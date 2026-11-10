Dan Kriel, twin brother of Springbok Jesse Kriel, was called up to represent the US Eagles in two uncapped matches against Australia A

The Cape Town-born rugby player moved to the US in 2022 and is on track to complete his mandatory five-year residency requirement in 2027

A potential World Cup knockout clash between Dan's US Eagles and Jesse's Springboks has not been ruled out

Dan Kriel, the twin brother of Springbok Jesse Kriel, has expressed great pride after being selected to represent the United States national rugby team in two uncapped matches against Australia A.

The 33-year-old Cape Town-born centre took to Instagram to mark the occasion, describing the experience as one he would "never forget" and pledging that the honour of wearing the US jersey was something he would "never take for granted."

"Incredibly proud and grateful for the opportunity to put on this jersey and represent the USA," he wrote, adding: "Forever grateful for this country and excited for what lies ahead."

Dan Kriel's path to the US Eagles

Kriel relocated to the United States in 2022 with his family after signing with Major League Rugby club the Seattle Seawolves. Before making the move, he represented several prominent South African franchises, including the Lions, Bulls, and Stormers.

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His selection for the Australia A fixtures formed part of the US Eagles' extended squad preparation for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Under World Rugby's residency regulations, Dan will become eligible to represent the US as a capped international player in 2027, once he completes the mandatory five-year period.

Could Dan face Jesse at the World Cup?

The 2027 Rugby World Cup is scheduled to run across Australia from 1 October to 13 November 2027. While South Africa and the United States have been placed in separate pools, a knockout stage encounter between the two nations remains a possibility — a scenario that would see the Kriel twins competing on opposite sides of a World Cup fixture.

Dan is a father of two and joins an Eagles squad that is steadily building its World Cup credentials. His inclusion in the Australia A series signals growing confidence from US selectors as the tournament approaches.

Source: Briefly News