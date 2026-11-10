Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sent a memo to company staff in November 2026 admitting he had been unfaithful to his wife of 41 years

US intelligence officials identified the woman, Alice Huang, as a suspected Chinese intelligence operative linked to a data centre firm under export control scrutiny

Nvidia's board launched an independent probe into the relationship while the FBI and US Congress began their own separate investigations

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his wife speaking to another gentleman at a public event. Images: Kevin Dietsch / Staff/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Jensen Huang, the billionaire co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, publicly admitted to an extramarital affair in November 2026. The woman at the centre of the scandal is Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, a business executive whom US intelligence officials suspect of working as an operative for Beijing.

In an internal memo sent to Nvidia employees, Huang wrote:

"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."

The admission sent shockwaves through the tech world, given Nvidia's position as one of the most valuable companies on the planet and its central role in the global artificial intelligence race.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Who is Alice Huang?

Alice Huang was a senior executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data centre and chip customer. US intelligence officials have identified her as a suspected asset for Chinese intelligence. Megaspeed has also faced separate scrutiny over allegations that it helped circumvent American export controls on high-end Nvidia AI chips.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed her passing information to contacts in Beijing, raising fears of a potential data leak from one of the world's most strategically important technology firms.

FBI and congress step in

Nvidia's board of directors confirmed it has launched an independent inquiry into the relationship. The board stated it currently has no reason to believe that company trade secrets or US national security were compromised, and expressed continued confidence in Huang's leadership.

President Donald Trump confirmed that the FBI is investigating the matter. Members of Congress have also requested formal briefings on the national security implications and the status of export controls.

The scandal has added a deeply personal dimension to an already tense backdrop of US-China technology rivalry. Huang co-founded Nvidia with his wife, Lori, after they met at university. She reportedly pawned her wedding ring to help keep the company afloat in its early days. The couple have been married for 41 years. Because California is a community property state, any divorce proceedings would likely see their combined net worth split equally.

Watch the TikTok report on the Nvidia scandal:

What the internet had to say

Reactions online on the TikTok page ranged from concern about national security to darkly humorous takes on Nvidia's notoriously scarce graphics cards:

@Louis:

"Will this affect the price of the 5090?"

@cam 🪼:

"Will this affect my driver updates?"

@Aa56:

"So what does this do to stocks?"

@meeka 覇気:

"I mean can you blame him."

@Bewbin:

"Oh it's ok for him to cheat but when I cheat in Hello Kitty Island Adventure they hardware ban me!?"

@Purple aki cat:

"Anyone in the world and he chose a spy."

@aadilbhatti:

"Looks like his wife is going to make bank in the divorce."

More on cheating scandals

Source: Briefly News