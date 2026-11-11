Wild Marik filmed himself handling a black mamba on a forest trail, arguing that the public widely misunderstands the snake

The handler used tongs to gently restrain the wild snake, comparing it to a gun that only fires when provoked

Viewers were divided, with some questioning whether the snake in the video was actually a black mamba at all

A South African snake handler known as Wild Marik is challenging everything people think they know about one of Africa's most feared snakes. In a video posted on 10 November, Marik filmed himself walking along a narrow, overgrown forest trail while calmly handling what he identified as a wild black mamba.

A snake catcher shared a black mamba lesson. Image: Wild Marik

Source: Facebook

Using tongs to hold the snake in place gently, he explained that the animal showed no aggression and had no reason to. Marik pushed back against the widespread belief that black mambas are relentless killers just waiting to strike.

The snake catcher argued that the snake's reputation for being impossible to handle safely is overblown. His point was simple: a highly venomous snake is not automatically a dangerous one, as long as it is not threatened.

To drive the message home, he borrowed an analogy from someone called Miguel, comparing the snake to a firearm. A gun left on the floor cannot hurt anyone. It is only dangerous when someone pulls the trigger. The same logic, Marik said, applies to black mambas. Left to move freely through their habitat, they pose little threat. It is only when cornered or harassed that they will defend themselves, and even then, only to escape. He said:

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"These animals just want to survive out here. What an amazing snake."

The video by Wild Marik was filmed in selfie-style with a "Wild Marik" watermark throughout, and carried a calm, educational tone throughout despite the high-stakes subject matter. Watch Wild Marik handle the black mamba on the forest trail:

SA react to black mamba

Not everyone was convinced. Several viewers in the comments questioned whether the snake was even a black mamba to begin with, pointing out that the species is not actually black in colour. Read the comments below:

Castro Sibanda was sceptical about the calm behaviour:

"You took ten minutes to relax the snake and then you say it's not aggressive..."

Michael Rosati asked:

"How long did that snake take to get that tired/calm to handle so relaxed?"

Sable Triple had a different theory:

"That one must be sick, or it has a hangover."

Elise Heathcote van Dyk kept it practical:

"Please wear sneakers or boots, not slip-ons."

Rina Bouma shared her own childhood experience:

"As a child, I saw black mambas in bushes in Escombe KZN. I quietly just walked away. No danger."

Other Briefly News stories on venomous snake encounters

Snake catcher Eduan Niemand journeyed over 200 kilometres to a home in Wellington, Western Cape, after residents discovered a venomous spitting cobra coiled deep inside their washing machine’s electrical board.

A viral clip capturing a captive snouted cobra ( wipneuskobra ) delivering a defensive bite to a female handler’s bare lower leg during a live handling demonstration shocked social media users.

) delivering a defensive bite to a female handler’s bare lower leg during a live handling demonstration shocked social media users. Access Professional Development conducted specialised reptile awareness and venomous snake-handling training for renewable energy personnel stationed in remote fields near Upington in the Northern Cape.

Source: Briefly News