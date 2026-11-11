Robert Marawa reacted after SuperSport Rugby shared footage of the Springboks showing off their football skills during training in France

His cheeky reference to Coach Pitso sparked jokes about the players' potential in football

South Africans flooded the comments with hilarious reactions, including suggestions for a Springbok football team

Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa has joined South Africans in joking about the Springboks' football skills after footage of the players juggling a ball during training surfaced online.

Marawa reacted to a video shared by SuperSport Rugby on X on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, with a cheeky reference to former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

"Coach Pitso has a selection headache here...!!!" he wrote, adding four fire emojis and a raised-hands emoji.

What the Springboks were doing in training

SuperSport Rugby shared the 19-second clip with the caption: "Just a few Springboks going around the world ✨🦵" and the hashtags #SSRugby and #NationsChampionships.

The footage shows the players in their Springbok training kit displaying their ball control, juggling a football and exchanging touches on the pitch.

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Marawa's reference to Pitso sparked further football-related jokes, with some supporters imagining what the Springboks could do on a football field.

South Africans react to the Springboks' football skills

Several social media users joined Marawa in joking about the players' apparent football abilities.

Rory Petzer (@RoryPetzer) wrote:

"Pitso Moserasmus."

Mthokozisi Joseph (@Mthokojose) added:

"They don't play for Sundowns... 🤷🏾‍♂️"

Sibusiso Ngwale (@sibusiso_ngwale) picked his preferred midfield combination, writing:

"Sacha and Rele would cook as two No. 10s. De Allende and Appolis off the bench would be crazy."

Others were impressed by the players' all-round sporting abilities.

RM (@zumapaulos) commented:

"Sasha looks like the guy who played for the A team in all his sporting codes at school 😄😄😄"

Siba (@Siba0jhv) added:

"That person who could play all sports and be the most talented in every sporting code…."

JJ (@jobsmokoena) joked:

"I think these guys are in the wrong game, got lost on their way to soccer trials."

Bhungane (@sparatania) wrote:

"Pitso angthamtha ngempela talking 'bout, Who's your agent" via text 🤭"

JOHNWICKY🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@NgimNgedwa) added:

"Thlopi Motsepe right now"

Watch the moment as shared on X by Marawa.

Springboks prepare for France Test

The football session comes as the Springboks prepare for their next Nations Championship assignment against France.

Rassie Erasmus' charges head into the encounter after an emphatic 66-7 victory over Italy in Turin on 7 November. South Africa scored nine tries and went into half-time with a commanding 45-0 lead.

The Boks have won all four of their Nations Championship matches and sit top of the Southern Hemisphere standings with 20 log points, ahead of New Zealand on points difference.

They face France at the Stade de France on Friday, 13 November, before travelling to Dublin to meet Ireland on 21 November.

The inaugural competition will conclude with Finals Weekend at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham from 27 to 29 November.

Source: Briefly News