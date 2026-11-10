Skeem Saam recently surprised its fans when it introduced another Marothi, played by Josias Moleele

The actor Macks Papo, who's been playing the role of the businessman, has taken a break from the soapie

Viewers of the show took to social media this week to comment on the new Marothi

'Skeem Saam' fans slam the new Marothi. Images: Skeem Saam3

Source: Twitter

Actor Josias Moleele, who replaced Macks Papo as Marothi Maphuthuma on Skeem Saam, recently received mixed reviews from fans of the show.

Papo, who is famously known for playing the fan-favourite character, previously made headlines when he revealed that he's got a calling to be a sangoma.

The educational soapie recently shared a post on its X account showing Moleele playing the role of Marothi.

A fan of the show revealed: "He could have been introduced as a new character building his own screen story without critics tied to the previous actor. I’m glad I’m no longer watching SkeemSaam anymore. My IQ is just too high for this Benzene show."

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Skeem Saam fans comment on the character and storyline

@jobsmokoena said:

"And what happened to Marothi? I missed the update."

@Leonard04660234 wrote:

"Good actor, but Marothi is irreplaceable, to be honest."

@MahlatseJanuary replied:

"Mara vele they couldn’t get Marothi wa moPedi or does he have a huge social media following?"

@kgabee responded:

"What happened to the original Marothi?"

@Shagun_Maine said:

"Marothi ge akare Zamo ke leshoboro, le mare a meetse."

@Miss_Tshidie said:

"Not really liking the new Marothi."

@NgwanaNgestides replied:

"Marothi wa nnete o kae? (Where's the real Marothi?)

@RamatsobaneM said:

"I miss Marothi Maphuthuma wa Rachel Kunutu. O yena<<< Haikhona" (This one is not working).

@TuChelsea12

Generations used to be the most-watched soapie; they started doing nonsense; now it's number 3. Continue with your nonsense.

'Skeem Saam' Fans drag the new Marothi. Image: TVBlogsByMlu

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam actor Molefi Monaisa returns as Wallet on the educational soapie

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam actor Molefi Monaisa was returning to the educational show as Wallet.

The actor, who is loved by many viewers of the show, took a break from his role in 2021.

On behalf of Skeem Saam, SABC Publicity Specialist Caroline Phalakatshela told Briefly News that Harriet Manamela also returned to the show in August 2024.

Source: Briefly News