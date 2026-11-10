The South African Weather Service issued a heatwave advisory across Gauteng, the North West and parts of the Free State

Persistent high temperatures are expected to push daytime maxima well into the mid-to-high thirties throughout the week

Health authorities and forecasters have urged vulnerable residents, the elderly, and pets to remain protected against heat stress

The South African Weather Service has warned that scorching heatwave conditions will grip three major inland provinces this week. Image: MementoJpeg / chuchart duangdaw

Source: Getty Images

Inland residents are in for an uncomfortably hot week as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) officially flagged a heatwave sweeping across three major provinces. Gauteng, the North West, and the Free State are bearing the brunt of the scorching system, with persistent high temperatures projected to climb well above seasonal averages over several consecutive days.

Mercury climbing into the high thirties

The weather system is set to drive daytime temperatures well into the mid-thirties across Johannesburg, Pretoria, Mahikeng, and Bloemfontein. Low-lying and northern interior pockets are expected to see the mercury push even higher, accompanied by elevated ultraviolet (UV) radiation levels during midday.

Forecasters cautioned that prolonged heatwaves without sufficient overnight cooling pose serious health hazards, particularly for infants, outdoor workers, and the elderly. While local emergency services across the affected provinces have placed teams on high alert, meteorologists warned, as reported by News24, that the dry, scorching conditions will also substantially heighten runaway veldfire risks across rural farming belts.

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Essential safety guidelines for residents

Disaster management authorities have encouraged residents across the impacted areas to adopt standard precautions during extreme heat cycles. Advice includes drinking ample fluids, avoiding strenuous physical exercise between 11:00 and 15:00, staying indoors in shaded or ventilated spaces, and ensuring domestic animals have access to constant clean water and shelter. With the summer season gaining full momentum, forecasters will continue monitoring atmospheric pressure systems across southern Africa for potential late-week thunderstorm developments that could bring brief afternoon relief.

Forecasters cautioned that persistently high temperatures across the interior will raise the risk of heat exhaustion and elevated fire danger. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News