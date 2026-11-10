The National Consumer Commission has announced a widespread safety recall affecting more than 23,000 Chery and Omoda vehicles nationwide

Regulators warned that an internal engine flaw could cause unexpected stalling, complete power failure, or severe mechanical damage

Owners of the affected Chinese crossover models have been urged to contact authorised dealerships immediately for complimentary repair

The National Consumer Commission has recalled thousands of popular cars nationwide due to critical safety risks. Image: 7postman

Source: Getty Images

South African motorists driving select modern Chinese crossovers are being urged to exercise caution following a major nationwide automotive safety intervention. The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has officially ordered a large-scale recall of more than 23,000 vehicles under the Chery and Omoda nameplates, warning of potential mechanical failures that could put drivers and passengers at risk on public roads.

Severe risk of sudden engine failure

The safety directive impacts thousands of motorists who purchased the popular crossover and SUV models across various recent production runs. According to consumer watchdogs, an identified internal component flaw in the powertrain can trigger erratic engine performance, abrupt power loss while travelling at speed, or complete engine seizure.

Automotive safety officials emphasised that unexpected vehicle cut-outs on busy freeways present severe collision hazards for motorists and surrounding traffic. While official maintenance bulletins are rolling out to registered owners, as reported by eNCA, the consumer regulator has instructed all affected drivers to schedule safety inspections and necessary software or mechanical rectifications without delay. Dealerships across the country are expected to perform the required modifications and safety updates completely free of charge.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Dealerships have been ordered to carry out thorough inspections and necessary repairs completely free of charge. Image: Andrii Iemelyanenko

Source: Getty Images

Dealerships step up repairs amid rising scrutiny

The intervention requires authorised service centres nationwide to inspect affected VIN batches, apply immediate software recalibrations and replace defective mechanical components to prevent catastrophic breakdowns. Registered vehicle owners are being notified through direct communications and dealership outreach networks to ensure prompt turnaround times.

The nationwide recall comes amid a massive surge in local popularity for affordable Chinese car brands, highlighting the increasing scrutiny regulatory bodies are placing on vehicle reliability, post-sale accountability, and motorist protections across South Africa.

3 Brief News articles about Chinese cars

A Johannesburg car enthusiast took to TikTok to showcase her top five favourite high-tech Chinese SUVs under R1 million, sparking widespread online admiration and debate among South African motorists.

A Cape Town woman celebrating her new Omoda had Mzansi in stitches after the SUV's voice-command system failed to understand her affectionate pet names like "baby" and "Omo Omo" until a friend told her to give direct instructions.

A controlled 50 km/h crash demonstration between two new Chery Tiggo 9 SUVs at a launch event sparked heated debate online, with many South Africans questioning the cars' safety after seeing their badly crushed front ends.

Source: Briefly News