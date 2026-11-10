Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee issued a warning after two vehicles were targeted near the Kusile off-ramp on the N4 highway towards eMalahleni

A Russian tourist was shot dead and his wife injured after the couple stopped to change a tyre on the N4 outside Pretoria

Several Gauteng highways have been flagged as spiking hotspots, with criminals more likely to strike after dark

Motorists have been put on high alert after a series of vehicle spiking attacks. Images: Losaan Vd Westhuizen Meiring/Facebook and @Abramjee/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - South African motorists have been put on high alert after a series of vehicle spiking attacks were reported on some of the country's busiest highways, with armed criminals using sharp objects to force drivers to stop before robbing or hijacking them.

Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee raised the alarm on Monday, 9 November 2026, following reports that two vehicles were targeted near the Kusile off-ramp on the N4 highway towards eMalahleni, also known as Witbank. Armed suspects carrying visible firearms were seen approaching motorists who had pulled over to deal with damaged tyres.

Abramjee urged anyone using the route to keep their car doors locked, stay alert and resist the urge to stop in the affected stretch of road. His advice to motorists who suspect their tyres have been spiked is to drive slowly to a well-lit, busy location, such as a filling station or toll plaza, before getting out of their vehicle.

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Russian tourist killed in N4 attack

The human cost of these incidents became tragically clear when a Russian tourist was shot and killed on the N4 outside Pretoria. The man and his wife were on their way to the Kruger National Park when tyre trouble forced them to pull over. Unknown suspects attacked the couple, stole their belongings and left the husband dead and his wife wounded.

Similar incidents have also been reported on the road between Mabopane and Rosslyn, north of Pretoria.

Spiking hotspots across Gauteng

Several highways and roads in Gauteng and surrounding areas have previously been identified as hotspots for vehicle spiking attacks.

These include:

N4 between Solomon Mahlangu and Watermeyer off-ramps, travelling from Mpumalanga towards Pretoria.

N4 between Bronkhorstspruit and Balmoral off-ramps, travelling towards Mpumalanga.

N1 Polokwane and N4 Mpumalanga interchange in Pretoria.

N4 towards Rustenburg, between the R80 Mabopane freeway and Brits Plaza tollgate.

Golden Highway.

R21 freeway between OR Tambo International Airport and Pretoria.

R562 in Olifantsfontein.

N12 in Witbank, beneath the Merridale bridge.

N12 between Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom.

N3 between Leondale and Barry Marais Road.

N17 between Rondebult and Heidelberg Road.

While attacks can occur at any hour, criminals tend to strike after dark, using low visibility to their advantage. Motorists are urged to be especially cautious when travelling at night and to avoid stopping in isolated areas if they believe their vehicle has been tampered with.

5 suspects arrested for car spiking

Previously, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS)brought to book five suspects who have been terrorising motorists on the N1. The suspects were arrested for road spiking incidents on the N1 near Bela Bela. The incidents happened between June and July this year. Police confirmed that the five men all face armed robbery charges, while three of them are facing murder charges as well.

Source: Briefly News