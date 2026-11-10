A luxury estate in Constantia, Cape Town, linked to Princess Diana has been placed on the market for approximately R147 million

The 8,000-square-metre property includes a secluded thatched cottage that Earl Spencer reserved exclusively for Diana's use

Diana's bedroom inside the cottage has reportedly been preserved, adding royal history to an already impressive estate

Princess Diana's private cottage on sale for R147 million. Image: Anwar Hussein

Source: Getty Images

A Cape Town estate with a remarkable royal connection has quietly entered the property market, drawing attention from buyers and Princess Diana admirers around the world.

The property, known as Tarrystone, sits in the leafy suburb of Constantia and spans 8,000 square metres. It carries an asking price of roughly R147 million (approximately $9 million). Among its features are 10 bedrooms, a private cinema, a tennis court, a swimming pool, and a curated collection of African art.

The property is found in Constantia, Cape Town. Image: Allan Baxter

Source: Getty Images

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Diana's private retreat in Cape Town

Tarrystone was once owned by Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, the Earl Spencer, who made the estate available to her as a private escape during the turbulent final years of her life. Following her divorce from then-Prince Charles, Diana used a secluded thatched cottage on the grounds as her personal sanctuary.

A source familiar with the property told GB News that the cottage was set aside exclusively for her. The source said:

"The cottage was set aside by Earl Spencer to be used only by Diana and nobody else stayed there."

Princes William and Harry visited the estate in 1996. The following year, Diana herself travelled to South Africa and met former President Nelson Mandela during that trip. Despite upgrades carried out elsewhere on the property over the years, Diana's bedroom within the cottage is said to have been left untouched.

A record sale in the making

Should Tarrystone sell at its listed price, it would set a new benchmark for luxury residential property in the Constantia area. The timing is notable. South Africa's Financial Mail reported that 198 homes sold for more than R20 million during 2026, surpassing the 190 high-end transactions recorded across all of 2025, pointing to sustained appetite at the top end of Cape Town's housing market.

The royal history attached to Tarrystone adds a layer of prestige that few properties anywhere in the country can match, making it a compelling proposition for the right buyer.

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Source: Briefly News