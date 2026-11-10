An Afrikaner man based in the United States took to social media to share a stern reality check about the demands of working abroad

He warned that many South Africans arrive believing farm work is glamorous, only to realise manual labour and dirty jobs are part of the daily grind

The candid clip sparked widespread agreement online, with many discussing the work ethic required to succeed overseas

An Afrikaner expat working in the US delivered a harsh reality check to locals planning to move abroad for agricultural work. Image: @lennerd033

Source: TikTok

A South African agricultural worker in the United States on an H-2A visa has delivered a blunt warning to fellow citizens planning to relocate for employment, urging them to leave unrealistic expectations behind. TikTok creator @lennerd033 uploaded a candid video addressing prospective and current South African workers in America. Visibly frustrated, he made it clear that life across the Atlantic is far from easy and demands intense dedication.

Speaking directly from his vehicle, the content creator explained that earning a living in America is physically demanding. He noted that newcomers are hired specifically to shoulder the most difficult and unpleasant responsibilities, dispelling the myth that life overseas is an effortless transition.

The reality of manual labour abroad

The expat also called out individuals who arrive treating the opportunity as a game, pointing out that countless people back home in South Africa are desperate for work to support their families. Rather than simply operating advanced autosteer tractors in comfort, he emphasised that the daily grind involves routine, messy chores such as mowing grass, trimming vegetation, chopping trees, and maintaining farm workshops. According to him, workers are hired to handle whatever job needs to be done.

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The TikToker concluded with a message to parents back home, advising them against sending undisciplined youngsters overseas under the impression that America will magically fix their character. He stressed that individuals must cultivate a strong backbone and commitment to hard work before ever getting on a plane.

Watch the Afrikaner man in the TikTok video here.

The man urged job seekers to leave unrealistic expectations behind, noting that newcomers are hired to do the toughest tasks. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

Viewers weigh in on tough work overseas

The video resonated strongly with South Africans and fellow expats, prompting viewers to chime in with their own experiences of relentless schedules and physical work abroad:

@nico 2.0 highlighted:

"214 ure in twee weke. Ek slaap maar drie ure 'n aand, en dit is nogal mielieland. Hierdie is nie 'n grap nie (214 hours in two weeks. I only sleep three hours a night, and that is out in the maize fields. This is no joke)."

@sannette shared:

"My man is op 'n H-2A-visum en werk al 11 jaar in die VSA, waarvan 10 jaar vir dieselfde boer in Arkansas is. Hy was nog nooit bang vir werk nie (My husband is on an H-2A visa and has been working in the USA for 11 years, 10 of those for the same farmer in Arkansas. He has never been afraid of hard work)."

@izelle02 commented:

"Ja, ons werk baie, baie hard in fabrieke en dit is so lonend. Ek was vir 20 jaar in die bankwese; nou doen ek fisiese werk en dit is wonderlik. Ek is 12 ure op my voete en ek gee Suid-Afrikaners 'n goeie naam, want ek gee nie moed op nie, ek byt net vas en behou goeie maniere (Yes, we work very, very hard in factories and it is so rewarding. I spent 20 years in the banking sector; now I do physical work, and it is wonderful. I am on my feet for 12 hours, and I give South Africans a good name because I never give up; I just persevere and maintain good manners)."

@ANDRIES added:

"Ten spyte van my fisiese beperkings met nekrotasie en laerugprobleme was ek bereid om te kom, maar ek het uiteindelik besluit ek gaan nie die fooie betaal nie (Despite my physical limitations with neck rotation and lower back problems, I was prepared to come, but I ultimately decided I was not going to pay the fees)."

@Corné Basson proudly backed staying in South Africa:

"Ek werk myself gedaan en doen al die swaar werk vir 'n ideale salaris, en ek bly in Suid-Afrika (I work myself to the bone doing all the heavy labour for an ideal salary, and I am staying right here in South Africa)."

Other articles about Afrikaners in the US

More than 150 Afrikaners boarded a flight from OR Tambo International Airport to resettle in the United States under Donald Trump's fast-tracked refugee programme, citing violent crime and economic hardship as key reasons for their emotional departure.

TikTok commentator Bianca called out the contradiction of an Afrikaner refugee family returning to South Africa for medical care after claiming persecution, noting that voluntarily visiting home voids their US protection status.

A newly arrived South African couple gave Mzansi an inside look into their modest start abroad by touring their modern two-bedroom apartment in Denver, Colorado, just four days after arriving in the United States.

Source: Briefly News