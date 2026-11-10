A campaign poster promoting Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi for African National Congress president surfaced online

The ANC is preparing for its 56th National Conference in December 2027, where a successor to Cyril Ramaphosa will be elected

South Africans took to social media to share mixed reactions to Lesufi's response to the PL27 campaign poster

Panyaza Lesufi distanced himself from an ANC presidential campaign poster, sparking mixed reactions online. Image: GovernmentZA/ Flickr

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has publicly distanced himself from an unsolicited campaign poster circulating online that promotes him as a candidate for the African National Congress's presidency ahead of the party's 56th National Conference.

The poster, branded under the slogan "PL27" and featuring themes of renewal and a stronger ANC, emerged on social media. Lesufi responded via his verified X account, calling on those responsible to withdraw it.

"Those behind this, I politely and respectfully so, request that it be removed. Our focus should be on rebuilding the ANC and the renewal of our movement. I've stated on various platforms that I'm neither available for nor willing to take on this responsibility. Our priority is also on the unity of the alliance and progressive formations," Lesufi wrote.

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ANC's leadership race set for 2027

The ANC is set to hold its elective conference in December 2027, its first since the Nasrec gathering in December 2022.

Delegates will elect new national leadership, including the ANC president, deputy president, Secretary-General and the broader National Executive Committee. Current ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has signalled he will not seek another term, leaving the top position open and intensifying speculation about potential successors.

How did South Africans react?

Lesufi's rejection of the campaign poster did not go unnoticed on social media, where responses ranged from scepticism to encouragement.

@vote_checker wrote:

"It's a calling, comrade; I don't think you have much of a choice if members want you to lead them. The problem is that you will be up against very deep pockets. A very unique strategy will be required. Unless you want Mr Climate to lead us."

@MuVoningi said:

"But comrade, while I appreciate your stance as a principled leader calling for the removal, it must also be noted that you cannot deny comrades the right to wish the best for their party. ANC needs something new, some new energy, and I honestly don't see it from the top 6. So, it's time people start thinking out of the box."

Not all users took the post at face value.

@JordiGriff questioned the authenticity of the situation, writing:

"Definitely fake. The kind of thing you create yourself to distract from the electoral devastation that took place in Gauteng in the hopes of starting a different conversation. No one posts a picture of a fictional campaign for President and says 'please don't do this'. Won't work."

@Tinkzilli offered a brief but pointed reaction:

"Lol, I see this tactic."

@THE_POLITIKAL_1 added:

"Yes, comrade; we agree with you; we don't support this move for the ANC."

Other stories about the ANC presidency

Business mogul Patrice Motsepe responded to rumours about him entering the race for the ANC presidency.

Dr Zweli Mkhize expressed his readiness to contest the ANC leadership if nominated by party members.

Nomvula Mokonyane signalled her willingness to contest the ANC presidency in 2027.

Source: Briefly News