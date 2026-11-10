Eddie Jones reportedly made direct contact with the talented Stormers fly-half while exploring his international future in 2022

Rassie Erasmus was quick to respond when England's interest in the rising South African rugby star came to light

The Springboks playmaker had an international opportunity that could have changed the course of his promising rugby career

England reportedly tried to convince Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to represent them in 2022. Image: Phil Walter

Source: Getty Images

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu could have been playing international rugby for England instead of the Springboks after Eddie Jones tried to convince the young fly-half to switch allegiances in 2022. The England coach had identified the talented Stormers prospect as a potential addition to his national setup. However, the approach came at a time when the youngster already had his sights firmly set on representing South Africa.

Eddie Jones made his move for Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

According to Ultimate Rugby, Jones contacted Feinberg-Mngomezulu in October 2022 to discuss his international availability. The fly-half was eligible to represent England through his father, Nick Feinberg, who was born in Britain. He also held a British passport.

The reported interest prompted questions about which country the highly rated youngster would eventually represent.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Rassie Erasmus had a message for Eddie Jones

Rassie Erasmus addressed the situation in October 2022, making it clear that South Africa would not pressure the youngster into choosing the Springboks.

"I don't really care what Eddie has to say about it, it is about what Sacha says," Erasmus said, as reported by RugbyPass.

Erasmus added that Feinberg-Mngomezulu needed to want the opportunity and be prepared to fight for his place.

Why Sacha wanted the Springboks jersey

Feinberg-Mngomezulu subsequently explained that overseas opportunities had never distracted him from his ambition.

Speaking in October 2022, he told The Irish Times:

"I've got a British passport ... I had the opportunity to go abroad straight after school, from several clubs."

He added:

"That would have meant me going into the England under-20 set-up, which is what I didn't want."

He also explained that representing the Junior Springboks was particularly important to him. The decision eventually led to his senior Springboks debut against Wales on 22 June 2024.

On 27 September 2025, he scored a South African Test record 37 points in the Springboks' 67-30 victory over Argentina in Durban.

As South Africa builds towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup, Feinberg-Mngomezulu's rise provides a reminder of how differently his international career could have unfolded had he taken another route.

Dan Biggar's flyhalf rankings put Springbok star in the spotlight

Briefly News previously reported that Welsh rugby legend Dan Biggar had named Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu the world's best flyhalf in his current top five. The former Wales captain praised the Springbok's all-round ability, describing him as an "absolute baller".

Biggar also included several established international playmakers in his selection, making his rankings an interesting talking point for rugby fans.

Source: Briefly News