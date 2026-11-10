Former Springbok centre Lionel Mapoe has taken up a leadership role at a club in the new Mzansi Rugby League

Mapoe, who earned 14 Test caps between 2015 and 2018, revealed he had considered making a playing comeback in the competition

The MRL is set to launch in March 2027 with 10 teams, but SA Rugby has warned players they face a permanent ban from its competitions

Former Springbok centre Lionel Mapoe has been appointed director of rugby at the Pretoria Warthogs, joining the Mzansi Rugby League (MRL) ahead of its scheduled March launch.

Mapoe, 38, earned 14 Test caps for the Springboks between 2015 and 2018 and represented the Lions, Cheetahs and Bulls during his club career. His appointment makes him the second former professional player to take on a director of rugby role in the new competition. Former Sharks flyhalf Monty Dumond holds the equivalent position at the Paarl Caracals.

Mapoe Considered Playing Return

Mapoe told Rapport that he had initially considered returning to the field when he first heard about the Mzansi Rugby League. He admitted that retiring in 2024 had been difficult, as he missed playing and even tried his hand at club rugby, but found that it no longer gave him the same fulfilment.

The former Springbok eventually decided that joining the competition in a coaching capacity would be a better fit. He had already started laying the foundations for a coaching career, having taken charge of a school team in Johannesburg before coaching at Hoërskool Middelburg earlier this year.

Mapoe acknowledged that walking away from rugby completely was never going to be easy, as he wanted to remain involved in the game he loved.

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SA Rugby's Stance on the MRL

The MRL plans to field 10 teams when it kicks off in March, with player salaries reportedly ranging between R10,000 and R25,000 per month.

However, the competition operates outside SA Rugby's structures, and the governing body has issued a firm warning: any player who participates in the MRL will be permanently barred from representing sides under its jurisdiction, including Currie Cup franchises, United Rugby Championship teams and the Springboks.

Despite the standoff, MRL organisers have indicated they remain open to negotiating a working relationship with SA Rugby.

Source: Briefly News