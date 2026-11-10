American skater Jason Vanporppal stopped at a Shell petrol station in South Africa for the very first time

A petrol attendant recognised Jason from TikTok, where his journey skating from Uganda to Cape Town went viral

South Africans online were proud of how their petrol attendants represented the country

Petrol attendant recognises Jason while filling up. Image: @jaayfilms

Source: Instagram

American skater Jason Vanporppal pulled into a Shell petrol station in South Africa on 10 November 2026 for the first time and had no idea what was coming.

Filming from inside his car, Jason captured the whole exchange as he asked the attendant to fill up the tank. The concept of a full-service petrol station clearly caught him off guard. Someone simply walked up, took the nozzle, and started pumping. No self-service, no confusion; just someone doing the job without being asked twice.

Then it got personal.

Petrol attendant recognises Jason from TikTok

As the attendant got to work, he looked at Jason and paused. He had seen him before. Not in person, but on TikTok. Jason had documented his remarkable journey skating from Uganda all the way to Cape Town, and the attendant had watched it online. The attendant said, visibly surprised:

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"Oh, you're the guy. I saw you on TikTok. I wanted to see you, you look familiar, man. I didn't even know it was you. It's a pleasure to meet you."

Jason, clearly delighted, asked the attendant if he had one message for the world. Without hesitating, the attendant offered two:

"Stay focused and never give up."

Another attendant also washed Jason's windshield, something that left the American completely floored. He joked it was his first time ever having his window cleaned at a petrol station and that it felt like his "first day on earth."

By the end of the stop, Jason summed it up:

"That was like one of the most lit experiences at a gas station I ever had."

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi proud of how their petrol attendants showed up

South Africans flooded the comments on the page with pride and warmth:

@dwayn.e818 wrote:

"My cape townian brothers 🙌"

@sandra_does_farmlife said:

"Our petrol attendants are AWESOME 🙌"

@laurenmiapearce noted:

"The fact that he made a comment on the petrol prices 🤣"

@__fathi21 shared:

"Our petrol attendants truly make your day ❤"

@hloni_superlative_ advised:

"Next time leave a tip brother."

@nicky.newman simply said:

"I love us. 😎"

For many South Africans, the video was a reminder of something easy to overlook: the quiet warmth that shows up at petrol stations across the country every single day.

More Briefly News stories on petrol

A DA councillor’s daughter has spoken out on TikTok after her family’s home was petrol-bombed in an apparent political attack, as South Africans send support.

Cape Town student Terrence Weng amused South Africans with a viral taxi driver prank at a Shell garage, where a petrol attendant joined in with a playful response.

Rachel Kolisi had quite the week after she found herself stranded in the middle of traffic, only to be ignored by most passing motorists, except one.

Source: Briefly News