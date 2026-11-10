Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sent an internal email to staff admitting to an extramarital affair and apologising to his wife, Lori, and their family

The couple married in 1985, eight years before Nvidia's founding, and reportedly without a prenuptial agreement, putting billions at stake under California law

South African media personalities Anele Mdoda and Gareth Cliff weighed in on the scandal with sharp reactions that caught Mzansi's attention

Anele Mdoda and Gareth Cliff weighed in on Jensen Huang's extramarital affair and possible consequences. Images: zintathu/ Instagram, Nadja Wohlleben/Getty Images, grcliff/ Instagram

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Jensen Huang, the billionaire co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, is at the centre of a scandal that has gone well beyond the tech world. After sending an internal company email acknowledging an extramarital affair and offering an apology to his wife Lori and their children, the story rapidly snowballed into a global conversation about love, law, and life-changing money.

The financial dimension is what has truly rattled the internet. Huang and Lori tied the knot in 1985 - a full eight years before Nvidia was incorporated - and reports suggest no watertight prenuptial agreement exists between them.

Under California's community property laws, that timeline could entitle Lori to a 50/50 share of their combined wealth. With Huang's fortune estimated at around $155 billion (R2.54 trillion), the potential settlement works out to roughly $77 billion (R1.263 trillion), a figure that would shatter every divorce settlement record in history.

The couple's roots go back to their student days at Oregon State University, where Jensen was 17 and Lori was 19 when they met as engineering students. Lori played an active role during Nvidia's early years after the company was founded in 1993, and together they share two children. The pair currently manage joint family trusts that hold millions of company shares, adding further complexity to any potential legal proceedings.

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Jensen Huang's wife, Lori, reportedly stands to earn about $77 billion should she divorce him, as they did not have a prenuptial agreement. Image: valuetainment

Source: Twitter

Anele Mdoda and Gareth Cliff react

The staggering R1.263 trillion figure made waves on South African social media, drawing sharp commentary from two of the country's most recognisable media voices.

947 radio host Anele Mdoda distilled Mzansi's collective disbelief into a single word: "Thiza!" - a reaction that resonated widely given the sheer scale of what could be at stake.

Podcast host and former Idols SA judge Gareth Cliff took a more pragmatic approach, using the moment to highlight the legal vulnerability of decades of marriage without formal financial protection.

"Always get an ironclad prenup," he said, a comment that quickly gained traction online.

The case has reignited debate around the value of legal agreements in long-term partnerships, particularly when one spouse's professional success grows to extraordinary heights after the marriage begins.

See Anele Mdoda and Gareth Cliff's reactions below.

Who is Jensen Huang's alleged mistress?

Beyond the staggering financial fallout, the scandal took an even more sensational turn following global reports regarding the identity of the woman involved, Alice Huang (also known by her Chinese name, Huang Le).

Alice Huang, a former Chinese television reporter turned tech executive and senior director at Singapore-based Megaspeed, has come under intense scrutiny. Speculation erupted across international tech and security circles, claiming that U.S. intelligence officials suspect she was operating as a foreign intelligence asset tasked with infiltrating Silicon Valley's top executive ranks.

While Nvidia has maintained strict silence regarding these espionage claims, the prospect of corporate espionage intertwined with high-level tech leadership has turned what began as a corporate executive's personal apology into a high-stakes thriller spanning love, betrayal, and international intelligence.

Jensen Huang's mistress is reportedly believed to be a spy. Image: Nadja Wohlleben/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Anele Mdoda's sister drags her on social media

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Anele Mdoda's sister accusing her of airing their family issues.

This comes after the media personality shared what appeared to be a lighthearted social media post about firstborns on her 947 radio show.

Source: Briefly News