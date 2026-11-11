Big Zulu went on an Instagram Live to address claims made against his record label, Inkabi Records

The rapper pointed to artists Mdu, Ntaba Yase Dubai, and Lwah Ndlunkulu as examples, citing houses and cars bought while signed to his label

Lwah Ndlunkulu is reportedly receiving care at a wellness and rehabilitation facility, with Inkabi Records releasing an official statement on her health

Big Zulu responded publicly after Lwah Ndlunkulu made allegations concerning her experience with Inkabi Records. Image: Big Zulu, Lwah Ndlunkulu

Source: Facebook

Big Zulu has had enough. The rapper took to a TikTok Live to defend his record label, Inkabi Records, following shocking allegations, widely linked to singer Lwah Ndlunkulu, suggesting that artists on the label are not fairly compensated.

Without directly naming Lwah as his target, Big Zulu made it clear the allegations stung. He told viewers that if he were given the opportunity to speak freely, the revelations about what goes on behind closed doors at Inkabi Records would leave many people deeply shocked. He said artists on his roster receive genuine mentorship, but some squander their earnings, only to run to social media with false narratives when the money dries up.

Big Zulu points to houses and cars as proof

To back his argument, the rapper singled out three artists by name: Mdu, Ntaba Yase Dubai, and Lwah Ndlunkulu. He pointed to the property and vehicles each of them acquired within just three to four years of being signed to Inkabi Records, arguing that this kind of wealth accumulation speaks for itself.

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Big Zulu's frustration seemed to run deeper than the money. He questioned the double standard of an audience that never credits the label when artists thrive, but rushes to blame Inkabi Records the moment those same artists fall on hard times. In his view, that is not a fair analysis.

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Lwah Ndlunkulu currently in rehabilitation

Lwah Ndlunkulu is reportedly receiving care at a wellness and rehabilitation facility. Inkabi Records released an official statement addressing growing public concern about the singer's health and well-being, confirming that she has been facing personal challenges.

@Nkaoza1 offered a broader take on the situation, writing:

"Most of the artists in all sections of entertainment just want to live like CEO's forgetting that they are just employees; they don't own big companies."

Lwah Ndlunkulu was allegedly unhappy at a record label

Podcast and Chill dropped a bombshell about Lwah Ndlunkulu's alleged unhappiness at Big Zulu's Inkabi Records.

The Afro-pop singer's frustrations are reportedly centred around financial disputes with the label.

Source: Briefly News