Hykie Berg opens up about rare cancer diagnosis and lifelong treatment

Former Survivor SA winner Hykie Berg shared details of his battle with a rare neuroendocrine tumour cancer that left doctors fearing the worst

The 48-year-old underwent surgery on 12 August to remove more than 10 tumours, with two reportedly the size of golf balls

Hykie's treatment costs approximately R30,000 a month, and his history of addiction added another layer of difficulty to his recovery

Hykie Berg revealed that he was diagonised with a rare cancer and how much he spends a month on treatment. Image: Hykie Berg Public Page

Source: Facebook

Hykie Berg, the former Survivor South Africa: Maldives winner and actor best known for his work on Egoli and Binnelanders, has gone public with a deeply personal health battle. The 48-year-old revealed he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer earlier this year and has since undergone major surgery as part of his ongoing treatment.

How Hykie Berg's cancer was discovered

The ordeal began in early June when the talented actor and his wife, Gerridene, were driving back to Johannesburg after a weekend in the Free State. He developed severe abdominal pain that no sitting position or movement could ease. Once home, he drove himself to hospital while Gerridene stayed to look after their three-year-old daughter, Leméh.

At the hospital, doctors first tried tramadol to manage his pain, but it had no effect. Pethidine eventually worked, though the situation carried extra weight given Hykie's history of substance addiction. He made a point of warning his medical team about his concerns over dependence.

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Further tests revealed masses blocking his digestive system. A biopsy was done, with doctors initially suspecting lymphoma — a diagnosis they warned could give him as little as two weeks to live. Around 48 hours later, results confirmed he had stage two neuroendocrine tumour (NET) cancer, a condition affecting neuroendocrine cells. In his case, the tumours had developed in his small intestine.

Surgery, side effects and a rehab stay

Rather than chemotherapy or radiation, Hykie's doctors recommended surgery followed by monthly hormone injections to control the disease. He went under the knife on 12 August, and surgeons removed more than 10 tumours, two of which were reportedly as large as golf balls. The operation left a prominent vertical scar across his abdomen.

The treatment carries a steep price tag of roughly R30,000 per month, though his medical aid covers most of it. Side effects have been brutal, including headaches, stomach cramps and severe diarrhoea that caused him to shed 7kg in just 15 days. The hormone injections have also affected his mood significantly.

His recovery was further complicated by his addiction history. Ongoing post-surgery pain required strong medication, and Hykie grew concerned about the risk of relapse. With backing from Gerridene, family and his psychiatrist, he checked into Akeso Rehabilitation Centre for five days to come off the painkillers safely.

Gerridene carried much of the load at home during this period, caring for their daughter, preparing meals, and helping dress Hykie's surgical wound. She described the stretch between the initial cancer suspicion and the confirmed diagnosis as one of the most traumatic experiences of her life.

The couple also faced heartbreak on another front. Gerridene had undergone artificial insemination on 5 June, just days before Hykie was hospitalised. The procedure was unsuccessful, though the two have expressed hope of trying again when the time is right.

Now roughly three months on from his surgery, Hykie is easing back into his professional life. He plans to expand his leadership courses, pursue motivational speaking and preaching engagements, and complete his fourth book. His previous works include My Storie van Hoop, which chronicles his recovery from drug addiction, and My Stryd met ADHD. While he stepped away from the long-running show Binnelanders, where he played Conrad Bester, he has not ruled out a return to acting.

Hykie Berg spoke about his battle with a rare cancer. Image: Hykie Berg Public Page

Source: Facebook

Why Danny K’s wife Lisa Koppel kept her cancer battle private

Hykie Berg's cancer revelation comes months after South African R&B singer Danny K's wife, Lisa Koppel, died on Sunday, 9 August 2026, at the age of 41.

Her family later disclosed that she had been living with a rare cancer since November 2023 but had chosen to keep her diagnosis private for a deeply personal reason involving her three children.

Source: Briefly News