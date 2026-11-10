Podcast and Chill dropped a bombshell about Lwah Ndlunkulu's alleged unhappiness at Big Zulu's Inkabi Records

The Afro-pop singer's frustrations are reportedly centred around financial disputes with the label

Lwah allegedly wants to appear on the podcast to address claims her manager has been spreading about her mental health

Lwah Ndlunkulu allegedly opened up about the tension at Inkabi Records. Images: ndlunkulu_sa, bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

It seems all is not well behind the scenes at Big Zulu's Inkabi Records. During the 9 November 2026 episode of Podcast and Chill, Executive Producer Duduzile Methula made explosive claims about Afro-pop singer Lwah Ndlunkulu, revealing that she had reached out to her privately to voice serious grievances about her situation at the label.

Lwah Ndlunkulu exposes Inkabi Records

According to Methula, Lwah's unhappiness at Inkabi Records is rooted in financial disputes. The details of exactly what those disputes entail have not been made public, but the revelation has set the internet buzzing.

Beyond the money matters, Methula also disclosed that Lwah is keen to appear on the show and speak openly about her experience. The singer is said to have expressed her eagerness to leave the label. A central reason for wanting that platform is to counter what she claims is a damaging narrative being pushed by her manager, Leroy Khoza.

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"She wanted to leave, and Leroy is telling everyone around the industry that she is not well."

Lwah Ndlunkulu claims her manager has been falsely telling people that she is unwell. Image: ndlunkulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The latest revelations arrive against a complicated backdrop for the singer. Lwah was reportedly hospitalised, with Inkabi Records releasing an official statement in early October, confirming the singer was admitted to a medical facility and had several shows cancelled.

Around the same period, she went viral after sharing cryptic posts on social media that many fans interpreted as pointed messages directed at several figures in the industry, including Gigi and the Qwabe Twins.

Whether Lwah will follow through and sit down for a tell-all interview remains to be seen.

Watch the Podcast and Chill episode below.

Mduduzi Ncube breaks silence on health scare

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mduduzi Ncube speaking about a health scare that disrupted his independent music career after leaving Inkabi Records.

The musician revealed he was under a doctor's supervision, leaving fans puzzled by his sudden disappearance from the music scene.

Source: Briefly News