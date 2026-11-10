Sol Phenduka revealed on Podcast and Chill that Sbahle Mpisane slid into his Instagram DMs with a statement

Sbahle addressed her appearance at a Nigerian prophet's church, saying she had no prior knowledge of the prophecy or the footage being published

Nota Baloyi sparked debate by linking MaMkhize to the prophecy saga, while Ngizwe Mchunu's silence had peeps talking

Sbahle Mpisane clarified her visit to a Nigerian prophet's church. Image: sbahle_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka dropped a bombshell on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill, revealing that fitness influencer Sbahle Mpisane had personally messaged him on Instagram to set the record straight. The episode premiered on MacG's YouTube channel on Monday, 9 November 2026, and it quickly had social media buzzing.

Phenduka shared that Sbahle reached out after a previous discussion on the show about a prophecy she received during a church visit. Before reading the message aloud, he confirmed she had given him the green light to share it on air.

What Sbahle said in her DM

In her message, Sbahle explained that she was completely caught off guard by the pastor's words and chose to respond vaguely to avoid exposing names in front of cameras and a crowd.

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"I wanted to avoid further conversation and expose names, especially with many cameras and for the crowd to hear my whatever business of mine," she wrote.

She added that the church visit was unplanned and that she accompanied a friend without any prior knowledge that the footage would be published, nor that the pastor was Nigerian.

"I go to Rivers Church," she clarified, distancing herself from the congregation.

Nota Baloyi links MaMkhize to the drama

Things got heated when Nota Baloyi steered the conversation toward MaMkhize, suggesting she had released a statement directed at her ex-husband, implying he was sending Sbahle out to spread damaging messages. Baloyi argued that MaMkhize's public statement about luxury cars and her children's legacy was aimed squarely at her former spouse. The panel debated whether the prophecy saga and MaMkhize's response were connected at all, with one host pointing out that MaMkhize was likely responding to media enquiries linked to her ex-husband rather than reacting to the church clip.

Ngizwe Mchunu's conspicuous silence throughout the exchange did not go unnoticed by viewers either.

Watch the Podcast and Chill TikTok clip by clicking the link.

Reactions from viewers were divided, with some backing Nota's read of the situation and others calling him out:

Bhongo said:

"Nota is misreading MaMkhize's response in the context of Sbahle. Ngizwe is an elder who may know MaMkhize personally; I don't think he would open his mouth on sensitive issues. Ngizwe knows English. We just missed Ghost lady alleging the visit wasn't the first time because Nota misled all of us!"

Francis joked:

"Ngizwe is lost here ...maybe English is a problem 😂😂😂😂😂"

ISRAELITE backed Nota:

"Nota is asking the right questions: Why is she explaining? The prophecy means it's true tlarrr 😅"

Rapitsi offered a different reading:

"Lol 😆 Nota wanya. MaMkhize was responding to questions sent to her by a journalist who obviously spoke to her ex-husband."

Sbahle Mpisane shares photo of alleged stalker

Briefly News previously reported that Sbahle Mpisane shared alarming details about a stalker who followed her to her gym and introduced himself as her husband.

The man went as far as travelling to Sbahle's mother's house and demanding to be let in, claiming to be a family member.

Source: Briefly News