Kaytranada Returns to SA for Milk + Cookies Music Week in Cape Town and Johannesburg
- Kaytranada is set to perform in Cape Town and Johannesburg, kicking off Milk + Cookies Music Week
- The Grammy-winning producer previously called his Johannesburg set at the festival's South African debut one of his top 3 best performances ever
- Milk + Cookies Festival South Africa then returns in January 2027, with Olivia Dean headlining alongside a stacked local and international lineup
- Briefly News got more insight into Milk + Cookies' decision to bring Kaytranada back to Mzansi
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Kaytranada is heading back to South Africa, and this time he is arriving with something bigger than a headline slot. The Grammy-winning DJ and producer will perform at Kenilworth in Cape Town on 18 December and at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 20 December 2026, officially launching Milk + Cookies Music Week, the cultural build-up to the festival's third South African edition.
The return feels full circle. Kaytranada headlined the festival's South African debut in 2025, drawing 20,000 people to what became a landmark moment for the local scene.
After that Johannesburg set, the Montreal-born producer described the experience as "definitely on my top 3 best performances & best crowd." Since then, he has spent the year selling out arenas across the globe before returning to where the South African chapter of Milk + Cookies truly began.
Chase Freeman on why Kaytranada was the only call to make
Chase Freeman, Chief Marketing Officer for Milk + Cookies, explained the decision in a statement shared with Briefly News.
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"We've been rocking with Kaytranada for over a decade, and he laid the blueprint for us in South Africa. When it came time to launch Music Week and set the tone for the 2027 season, there was no other phone call to make. He understands this community and the energy we're bringing into the summer better than anyone."
Lou Phelps will join Kaytranada across both cities. The Cape Town bill is rounded out by Jinji, Kid Fonque, Kudbeu, Mamthug, and Tumi Moliko, while the Johannesburg night features MCHLSN, Muzi, Shamiso, Thakzin, and Yolophonik.
What Milk + Cookies Music Week involves
Music Week stretches beyond just the concerts, pulling in fashion, wellness, and community activations. The programme includes exclusive merch collaborations, yacht parties, Dot Connector industry panels, writing workshops, and community givebacks, with further announcements expected in the coming weeks.
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The festival itself returns on 29 January at Sandringham Farm in Cape Town and 31 January at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. Olivia Dean tops the bill, joined by Elaine, Zee Nxumalo, Chelsea Sloan, and Jade T, with more artists still to be revealed.
For those looking to secure tickets, sign-ups for first access to the lowest-priced limited allocation opened on Monday, 9 November. Early access goes live on Wednesday, 11 November at 10:00 AM SAST, covering one lowest-priced tier per ticket type across GA and VIP, on a first-come, first-served basis. General on sale follows on Thursday, 12 November at 10:00 AM SAST via Howler, offering three pricing tiers per ticket type.
See the official flier below.
Black Coffee concert faces boycott
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nigerian social media users telling Black Coffee that he was not welcome in their country amid the rising tension in South Africa.
Mzansi users weighed in on the drama and called out the apparent double standards displayed by the Nigerians towards local stars.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Maepa (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za