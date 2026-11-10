The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa confirmed a by-election will be held in KwaZulu-Natal

The by-election will be held after an uMkhonto weSizwe candidate was elected councillor in two wards

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the update, with some questioning how it happened

The IEC confirmed that a by-election will be held in KZN after one councillor won two wards. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL — The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has confirmed that a by-election will be held in a KwaZulu-Natal municipality after an uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party candidate won two separate wards in the recent local government elections.

Andreas Gumede secured 44.2% of the vote in Ward 12 and 44.92% in Ward 13 in the Johannes Pumani Phungula Local Municipality, giving him victories in both contests.

While IEC rules permit candidates to stand in more than one ward during an election, they do not allow a single individual to serve simultaneously as ward councillor in two wards. The commission has therefore instructed Gumede to select the ward he wishes to represent, and a by-election will be scheduled for the ward he vacates.

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The announcement came after counting was officially done, and the results of the 2026 Local Government Elections were released. The IEC also declared that the elections were free and fair.

MK Party blames duplication error

MK Party spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Mkhuseli Mlengane, said the party had flagged the problem with the IEC before the elections took place.

"We did engage the IEC to say, 'Look, there is a duplication, and they told [us] we couldn't change or fix that problem because of the timelines," he said.

The IEC has not publicly responded to the party's account of events. A date for the by-election had not been confirmed at the time of publication.

South Africans question IEC's oversight

The development drew sharp criticism on social media, with many users questioning how the situation was allowed to proceed to election day without intervention.

Banele Gavu wrote:

"I legit thought this was a joke, but how did IEC allow this?"

@Aaroncourage questioned:

"Kanjani? One candidate, two wards. Isn't IEC supposed to ensure that there is no such, mara?"

@XolaniMamkeli offered a measured take:

"The councillor concerned must choose which ward he is taking, then by-elections. Nothing extraordinary."

@C3B3kk3r pointed to the practical consequences:

"Delays and more money spent."

@Mfoka_Jobe added:

"Apparently it's allowed to stand for two wards, but not to lead two wards. This is stupid."

Lastborn Motlaks Ali was blunt:

"IEC and MKP are disorganised."

MK Party members demand Emfuleni vote recount

In a related article, members of the MK Party descended on the IEC Results Operations Centre in Vanderbijlpark demanding a recount of votes in Emfuleni.

Police were placed on high alert as the crowd gathered on the steps and plaza of the centre before spilling onto the surrounding streets.

The demonstration was triggered by early results that placed the Democratic Alliance well ahead in a municipality where the MK Party had anticipated stronger support.

Source: Briefly News