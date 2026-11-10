Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus opened up on why scrumhalf Morné 'Krappie' van den Berg keeps earning his spot in the starting XV

Van den Berg retained the No 9 jersey for Friday's Nations Championship Test against France in Paris after a Man of the Match display against Italy

Erasmus also addressed why Cobus Reinach was chosen over Grant Williams for the bench role this week

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has shed light on what makes scrumhalf Morné van den Berg such an indispensable part of his squad, citing the player's relentless work ethic and competitive instinct as key qualities.

Van den Berg, known by his nickname "Krappie," has been named in the starting line-up for the Nations Championship Test against France in Paris on Friday, 14 November 2026. The selection follows a Man of the Match performance during the Springboks' commanding victory over Italy in Turin, where the world champions led 45-0 at half-time alongside flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

The 29-year-old also earned Man of the Match honours during the series win over the All Blacks in Baltimore, where South Africa sealed a 3-1 victory in what organisers billed as Rugby's Greatest Rivalry.

What Sets Krappie Apart

Speaking after Monday's team announcement, Erasmus was candid about how squad selection is shaped by what individual players bring to a specific system rather than raw talent alone.

He acknowledged the quality of other scrumhalves available to him, including Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, and Embrose Papier, but explained that the broader backline shapes what is required from the No 9 position.

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"But what Sacha brings, and Manie brings, and Handré brings, and Damian brings, and Gaza brings, and André Esterhuizen brings, we maybe need a nine just to be really fast off the base and get the balls into those guys' hands," he said.

Erasmus was clear that Van den Berg's value lies not in creativity but in consistency and competitiveness.

Reinach Gets Nod Over Williams

Erasmus also addressed the decision to select Cobus Reinach on the bench ahead of Grant Williams, explaining that Williams had been limited by injury and limited game time in recent months.

"Grant is not unlucky. He just hasn't played a lot in the last four months. Injury, injury, and then to Japan, only playing one game. Then last week he came on and had to play wing," Erasmus said.

Source: Briefly News