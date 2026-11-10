A source close to Bruce Willis revealed the Die Hard actor has experienced further mental decline since his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis

Willis attended daughter Tallulah's wedding in Sun Valley, Idaho, with a family photo showing him embracing his daughter

Daughter Rumer Willis opened up about missing her father, while wife Emma Heming Willis used World FTD Awareness Week to pay tribute to him

A source shared an update on Bruce Willis' health. Image: MEGA/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Bruce Willis' loved ones are continuing to speak out about his health, with new details emerging about the Hollywood legend's ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The 71-year-old actor was first diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, a condition that impairs a person's ability to communicate and process language. By 2023, his family confirmed that further evaluations had pointed to a more serious underlying condition: frontotemporal dementia, a progressive neurological disorder that alters behaviour, personality, and communication over time.

Source describes Bruce Willis' decline

A source who spoke to the Daily Mail painted a picture of an actor who has grown increasingly disconnected from his environment in recent months. The insider noted that the Soul Assassin actor appeared physically well but was mentally in a different place, sometimes fixating on everyday objects with the wonder of someone encountering them for the first time.

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The source added that Willis had become noticeably quieter and more at ease compared to who he was before his diagnosis. While he seemed aware that something in his life had shifted, he reportedly could not fully comprehend how much had changed.

Family rallies around Bruce Willis

Despite the difficult circumstances, his family has made a point of celebrating life's milestones together. In August, Willis was present at the wedding of his daughter Tallulah, 32, to singer Justin Acee in Sun Valley, Idaho. A black-and-white photo from the day captured him in a short-sleeved button-up shirt, warmly embracing Tallulah and holding Acee's hand. Willis shares Tallulah with his former wife, actress Demi Moore, 63. He has five daughters in total: Rumer, 38, Scout, 35, Tallulah, Mabel, 14, and Evelyn, 12.

His eldest daughter, Rumer, has been candid about the emotional weight of watching her father change. She acknowledged that some days are harder than others and that she finds herself grieving the version of her father she grew up knowing. Rather than dwelling on the losses, she said she tries to cherish the time she still has with him. Rumer, who has a three-year-old daughter named Louetta, also expressed relief that her child had the chance to meet Willis, admitting she was unsure whether her sisters' children would have the same opportunity.

Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, used World FTD Awareness Week to honour her husband publicly. She said she hoped his diagnosis would shine a light on FTD and ensure that those living with dementia, as well as their caregivers, feel seen and supported. She described Willis as a legend whose journey continues to make a meaningful difference.

Bruce Willis’ health update revealed by a source. Image: VCG/VCG

Source: Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone praises Bruce Willis

In a previous report, Briefly News covered how fellow action star Sylvester Stallone publicly showed his support for Bruce Willis.

The Expendables actor shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, reflecting on their long friendship and expressing hope for Willis’ recovery.

Source: Briefly News