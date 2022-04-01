Veteran actor Sylvester Stallone has taken to social media to show support to his The Expendables co-star Bruce Willis, who is reportedly battling a brain disease

The Hollywood superstar shared that he and the Die Hard actor go back a long way and shared a slideshow of snaps documenting their friendship

Rambo's fans from across the world took to his comment section to wish the Last Boy Scout star a speedy recovery so that he can get back to acting

Sylvester Stallone showed Bruce Willis love on social media. Image: @officialslystallone, @brucewillisbw

Source: Instagram

Sylvester, popularly known for his role as Rambo, shared that he's praying for his The Expendables co-star in a picture tribute he posted on his timelime.

Rambo took to Instagram after the news of Bruce's battle with the brain disease broke and shared a slideshow of snaps showing their long-term friendship. According to The South African, the veteran thespian shared that they go back a long way with Bruce. He captioned his post:

"We go back a long way , praying for the best for you and your wonderful family."

Sylvester's fans from across the globe took to his timeline to also wish Bruce all the best amid his trying times:

sylvester_stallone_romania wrote:

"So sad. I wish him to get well soon."

upt0hell said:

"I can't imagine Hollywood without this legend."

danielle_d870 commented:

"For people that are unclear in the comments… Bruce is retiring due to an illness. And to others saying he’s already retired years ago, you do know he’s much much more than just an actor!? Right?"

mcdtia_123 said:

"So sad. May God look after Bruce and his family."

sylvesterstallone46 wrote:

"You're a true champ. I hope everything is okay @officialslystallone?"

sly.stallone.philadelphia commented:

"Great tribute, Sly - thoughts and prayers for Bruce and his family."

jacobskaterdude said:

"One of the most bad a$$ to ever do it! Die Hard is eternal! Plus the Last Boy Scout and the Jackel, classics! Hope Bruce spruces up sooner then later!"

ferrin.david added:

"Legends will never be forgotten, praying for Bruce on his health and his family also."

