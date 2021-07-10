Nomzamo Mbatha has bagged another Hollywood movie and will be acting alongsinde international heavy weight Bruce Willis

She will star in Soul Assassin, a revenge movie set for release next year and will be directed by Jesse Atlas

Social media users congratulated her on her success but questioned why Bruce's movies have not been great lately

Kgopolo "Phil" Mphela has revealed that South Africa's very own Nomzamo Mbatha has bagged her second Hollywood movie and it's a big one.

She will be starring alongside international heavyweight Bruce Willis in Soul Assassin, a revenge thriller directed by Jesse Atlas.

Nomzamo Mbatha will star alongside Bruce Willis in 'Soul Assassin'. Photo credit: nomzamo_m, dobledebruce

Source: Instagram

The movie revolves around a woman's husband who is killed in an experimental military program.

Social media reacts to Nomzamo Mbatha's success

@11_kgaogelo:

"I'm happy for her but a lot of new movies I've seen lately starring Bruce are absolutely terrible."

@refilwemabe4:

"I just hope she won't be given this "African" accent they give to every African actor."

@I_am_AmmzY:

"Guess her agents are working super hard."

@ZakesPrez:

"Ey Bruce willis movies have been low budget nonsense lately. Don't think it was wise."

@Mthunzer:

"I love the fact that some in SA said she cant act, well she is going against the odds ke, congratulations."

Nomzamo Mbatha meets Prince Harry

Nomzamo Mbatha has been mixing with some big celebrities overseas and now she got the chance to meet Prince Harry. She even gave the royal family member a fist bump as they attended the same event together.

Nomzamo and Prince Harry were at the Global Citizen VaxLive campaign to raise awareness on Covid-19 vaccinations. Nomzamo loves doing charity and this type of event was just up her alley.

Taking to social media, Nomzamo shared a picture of herself greeting Prince Harry and thanked everyone who was involved in the event. She captioned it:

"To the incredible chairs, hosts, performers and organisers, it’s an honour to have shared that stage for GLOBAL GOOD."

Nomzamo Mbatha glows as she takes the cover of Bulgarian 'Glamour'

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nomzamo Mbatha glowed as she took the cover of Bulgarian Glamour. Nomzamo Mbatha is officially loved all around the globe. Having made the cover of Bulgarian Glamour magazine, Nomzamo is glowing with pride.

Taking to social media to share the jaw-dropping cover, Nomzamo expressed how taken aback she is that she, a South African woman, has made the cover of a Bulgarian magazine.

"A South African girl made the cover of GLAMOUR BULGARIA ... it’s a whole new world."

Fans and fellow celebrities took to the comment section to let Nomzamo know what a huge deal this is and how incredibly proud they are of her.

