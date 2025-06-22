Matome Chiloane stated that Gauteng needed at least 200 more schools to deal with the overcrowding issue

Education Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) said they were looking at using a private-public partnership

South Africans were not too impressed with the statement, asking if the schools are for more foreigners

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane addressed the shortage of schools, saying the province needed at least 200 more schools. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The education section in the province has a problem when it comes to supply versus demand.

Gauteng’s Education Member of the Executive Committee (MEC), Matome Chiloane, noted with concern that the province had a shortage of at least 200 schools.

The MEC stated that the problem has been exacerbated by the large numbers of people relocating to the province, but many South Africans argued that it was because of an influx of foreigners.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

MEC confirms department working on public-private partnerships

Addressing the issue during an interview with eNCA on 22 June 2025, the MEC said they were looking at public-private partnerships to help solve the issue.

"We are coming up with different strategies. Amongst those that I believe will work quicker, is private-public partnership," he said.

He explained that this would involve the private sector coming on board to build schools, which they would then hand over to the government.

School shortages are not a new issue

Gauteng’s shortage of schools is by no means a new issue. In March 2025, it was reported that many schools were forced to operate beyond capacity as delays in construction projects have put the education system under pressure.

Last year, Chiloane stated that more than 300 schools were required, but in January 2025, he said that 4,000 satellite schools were available. He reportedly followed up to say that only 15 would be built this year.

The MEC also noted that the department identified schools that received an overwhelming number of applications, which were described as “high-pressure schools”. The department identified 292 primary schools and 277 secondary schools that are deemed high-pressure.

South Africans weigh in on Chiloane’s statement

Social media users were not impressed with Chiloane’s statement, with some saying it the number of foreigners was one of the issues.

Daisy Makhongoane said:

“We see you. Endless tenders for yourselves.”

Sinovuyo Hobho asked:

“200 more schools to accommodate more Zimbabwean kids, right?”

Kgadi EmJay Thabana suggested:

“There are so many schools in the townships that were closed down. But knowing the ANC government, they want to build new ones so that they can chow our tax money.”

Sandor Lajos Varga asked:

“For Zim kids?”

Lubby Lubs said:

“Build schools and then they burn them.”

Tshiamo Motlhale questioned:

“For your beloved illegal foreigners?”

Gauteng school classrooms destroyed in fire

Briefly News also reported that apart from overcrowding, the education sector also had to deal with vandalism of some schools.

On 28 April 2025, 11 classrooms were destroyed in a fire at the Riverlea High School in Randburg.

Chiloane condemed the incident, believing it the fire to be a a blatant act of vandalism.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News