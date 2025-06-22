The South African Football Association (SAFA) NEC held a record 15-hour meeting without suspending any members

Motions to suspend President Danny Jordaan and CFO Grony Hluyo over fraud charges were rejected

Communication policy breaches by some NEC members were addressed, but no formal charges were made

Despite high expectations and pressing issues on the table, no suspensions were handed down following a record-breaking 15-hour South African Football Association (SAFA) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Friday.

The long-delayed gathering, which kicked off at 14:00 at SAFA House in Nasrec, only concluded at 05:00 on Saturday morning. The agenda was packed , but unity, rather than discipline, emerged as the dominant outcome.

SAFA leadership met for 15 hours as decisions on Danny Jordaan and Lydia Monyepao dominated the agenda. Image: Lee Warren

Source: Getty Images

Jordaan and Hluyo stay on

A major motion tabled during the meeting called for SAFA President Danny Jordaan and Chief Financial Officer Grony Hluyo to step aside due to ongoing fraud and corruption charges following their arrests last November. However, the proposal did not pass.

"The way SAFA operates is that people must make a proposal and then we vote. Nobody is suspended or asked to step aside unless that process takes place. All matters were dealt with and concluded. We came in together, united, and we left together , and I'm happy."Jordaan stated.

CEO Lydia Monyepao also retains position

Another motion, aimed at suspending CEO Lydia Monyepao for failing to act against Jordaan and Hluyo, was also rejected by the committee. Despite some calls for accountability, the vote did not support disciplinary action.

Communication policy violations addressed

The meeting also addressed concerns over violations of SAFA’s internal communication policy. NEC members Gladwin White, Monde Montshiwa, Bhudda Mathate, and Lebogang Riet were accused of publicly commenting on organisational matters without proper authorisation.

While no formal charges were laid, the president emphasised that better internal communication would now be prioritised.

"It's very important but some matters were misunderstood. We’ve asked the CEO to ensure regular correspondence so members are better informed. A lack of information was a big problem , when people sit out, they often draw the wrong conclusions," said Jordaan.

A divided NEC still seeking unity

Since the November arrests, the NEC has been split , one faction advocating for Jordaan and Hluyo to step aside during legal proceedings, the other defending their continued leadership.

Jordaan maintained that the extended session was productive.

“Despite the hours, we dealt with many issues,” he said.

SAFA presidency remains under scrutiny

Earlier this month, Jordaan faced tough questions in Parliament, with DA MP Liam Jacobs challenging his leadership record during a Sports Portfolio Committee session. The fiery exchange centred on Jordaan’s accountability, especially concerning travel expenses and overall management of the association.

While Jordaan maintained that his presidency is decided by SAFA members, public confidence in his leadership continues to erode. The scrutiny comes amid growing demands for transparency, fresh leadership, and better governance in South African football.

The organization has repeatedly in the faced encountered a myriad of challenges, with the latest one in March when salaries were delayed, further exposing the mismanagement from Jordaan and his leadership.

Danny Jordaan retained his role as SAFA President following heated discussions at SAFA House in Nasrec. Image: Lee Warren

Source: Getty Images

