Al Ahly’s hierarchy has reportedly decided to retain head coach José Riveiro following their narrow 1-0 defeat to Palmeiras at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Egyptian giants suffered their first tournament loss under the Spanish tactician in their second match on Thursday, sparking criticism from fans and pundits.

Al Ahly's hierarchy has reportedly decided to retain head coach José Riveiro following their narrow 1-0 defeat to Palmeiras at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Source: Instagram

Supporters frustrated, but club remains patient

Reports from Kooora suggest that although Al Ahly understand the frustrations voiced by supporters, they remain committed to Riveiro’s long-term vision for the club.

“Riveiro will continue in his position and will not leave. Al Ahly appointed him to improve the team’s performance, and it is illogical to judge him after just two official matches," a source told Kooora.

Faith in full-season evaluation

The club’s leadership reaffirmed their tradition of assessing coaches based on seasonal performance rather than short-term outcomes.

“Al Ahly’s management has never evaluated coaches on a piecemeal basis. They are assessed over the course of a full season, and the coach is working diligently," the source added.

Under pressure but safe – for now

Riveiro’s tenure came under scrutiny after a sluggish start to the tournament. However, the backing from the board may grant him some breathing space as he aims to fulfil the club’s ambitions both domestically and internationally.

Board member and club legend Hossam Ghaly also publicly slammed Riveiro’s decision-making, criticising his failure to make key substitutions and adjust the game plan as the team visibly struggled with fatigue.

Al Ahly in crisis mode

The pressure mounts as Al Ahly now face a must-win showdown against FC Porto to stay in the tournament. Despite the poor run, the club’s hierarchy insists Riveiro will not be sacked, reaffirming their commitment to long-term planning.

Meanwhile, internal tensions had earlier surfaced, with reports of friction between Riveiro and sporting director Mohamed Youssef regarding technical boundaries, highlighting deeper challenges in the club’s leadership structure. This comes amid revelations of Riveiro’s high-paying contract, one of the most lucrative in African football, further raising expectations around his performance.

Al Ahly under pressure as Riveiro faces must-win clash against FC Porto.

Source: Getty Images

Riveiro clears the air on Orlando Pirates exit

Briefly News previously reported that former Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has taken charge of Egyptian giants Al Ahly in one of African football’s most lucrative managerial deals.

Riveiro has since dismissed speculation that he left Pirates due to family or distance concerns, clarifying that his decision was based on professional timing and the need for a new challenge.

Reflecting on his successful tenure, which included three MTN8 titles and two Nedbank Cup wins, Riveiro stated that it was the right moment for both himself and Pirates to pursue new directions.

