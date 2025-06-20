Al Ahly lost 2-0 to Palmeiras, handing Jose Riveiro his first defeat as head coach.

Club board member Hossam Ghaly criticised Riveiro’s lack of substitutions and poor game management

The defeat leaves Al Ahly bottom of Group A, needing a must-win against FC Porto to advance.

Al Ahly head coach Jose Riveiro is facing growing criticism after the Egyptian giants suffered a 2-0 defeat to Brazilian side Palmeiras in their second FIFA Club World Cup group-stage match on Thursday evening.

The match, held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, marked Riveiro’s first loss since taking charge of the Red Devils. The defeat leaves Al Ahly bottom of Group A with just one point from two games, following their goalless draw against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in the opener.

Al Ahly Board Member Blasts Jose Riveiro After Palmeiras Defeat at Club World Cup

Source: Getty Images

Ghaly criticises Riveiro’s substitution decisions

Former Al Ahly star and current board member Hossam Ghaly publicly voiced his frustration with Riveiro’s tactical approach, particularly his failure to make impactful substitutions.

“Jose Riveiro, the technical director, should have revitalised the team with some substitutions between the two halves of the match against Palmeiras,” Ghaly told Ahlynews.com. “There were players in midfield and attack who could have injected fresh energy into the side.”

Ghaly pointed to the team’s physical fatigue at this late stage of the season and questioned Riveiro’s game management.

“Al Ahly’s participation at the end of the season has clearly impacted their fitness. The coach failed to adjust the squad during both the Palmeiras and Inter Miami matches.”

Palmeiras punish sluggish Al Ahly

Palmeiras capitalised on Al Ahly’s lack of energy and tactical rigidity, punishing them with two clinical goals. Despite some changes to the starting XI, with Yahya Allah and veteran Ahmed "Zizo" Sayed coming in, the Egyptian side lacked cohesion and urgency.

The defeat puts Al Ahly in a difficult position, needing a big win against FC Porto in their final group-stage match to have any chance of qualifying for the next round.

Al Ahly Board Member Blasts Jose Riveiro After Palmeiras Defeat at Club World Cup

Source: Instagram

Must-win match against Porto next

Al Ahly now face a must-win clash against Portuguese giants FC Porto. Not only will they need three points, but also a convincing margin of victory, depending on other results in the group.

With pressure mounting and expectations high, Jose Riveiro will need to rethink his tactical strategy and squad rotation if the Red Devils are to stay alive in the tournament.

Reported disagreement over technical boundaries

Briefly News previously reported that tension had arisen between Riveiro and the club’s sporting director Mohamed Youssef, just days after taking charge of his first training session with the Egyptian giants.This was after Youssef allegedly engaged players directly on tactical matters without informing or consulting Riveiro.

In response, the former Pirates boss is believed to have formally requested that Youssef avoid attending technical meetings and instead allow the coaching staff to manage all football-related communication. Riveiro reportedly emphasized the need for clear lines of authority and professionalism within the club’s hierarchy.

Jose Riveiro’s salary at Al Ahly disclosed

Briefly News previously reported that Jose Riveiro, the outgoing Orlando Pirates head coach, is set to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly in one of the most lucrative managerial deals in African football.

The Spaniard will earn a staggering amount per month on a two-year contract, with additional performance-based incentives, including bonuses for winning major trophies like the CAF Champions League.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News