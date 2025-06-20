Rhulani Mokwena is being strongly linked with the vacant Orlando Pirates coaching job following Jose Riveiro’s departure to Al Ahly

Veteran journalist Brighton Bafana exclusively told Briefly News that Mokwena is ready to take charge of a top club and could surpass Riveiro’s legacy

Mokwena’s continental experience and hunger for Caf Champions League success make him an ideal fit for the Buccaneers, according to Bafana

Veteran football journalist Brighton Bafana believes Rhulani Mokwena has what it takes to surpass Jose Riveiro’s legacy at Orlando Pirates, if he lands the hot seat.

Rhulani Mokwena continues to be linked with the vacant Orlando Pirates coaching position following his departure from Wydad Casablanca. Image: @rhulanimokwena

Source: Getty Images

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Bafana said Mokwena has come full circle and is now equipped to lead a giant like Pirates.

“Rhulani has grown in leaps and bounds over the last five years. This is not the same coach who was learning on the job at Sundowns. What he showed at Wydad, working under immense pressure with a squad full of egos, was elite-level coaching,” said Bafana.

Pirates coach search: Why Mokwena is in the frame

Orlando Pirates are currently in the market for a new head coach after Jose Riveiro departed for Al Ahly. With pre-season set to begin soon, Mokwena’s name has emerged among the favourites, alongside local names like Manqoba Mngqithi and international interest.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Let’s not sugar-coat it, Rhulani is the standout option. He’s got the ambition, the continental experience, and the hunger. Pirates can give him what he wants: Caf Champions League football and a platform to build something lasting,” said Bafana.

Mokwena is currently unattached after parting ways with Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca. He has also been linked with Egyptian clubs Zamalek and Pyramids FC.

With Orlando Pirates yet to announce a replacement for Riveiro, speculation continues to mount around Mokwena. Image: @rhulanimokwena

Source: Getty Images

Can he match or outshine Riveiro’s legacy?

While Riveiro won five domestic Cup finals in three seasons, his record in continental football was less convincing, something Mokwena could improve on.

“Yes, Riveiro was a Cup king. But Rhulani’s thinking is long-term. He wants to dominate Africa, not just win one-off trophies. That’s the level Pirates should be aiming for now,” Bafana said.

Under Mokwena, Mamelodi Sundowns played arguably the best football on the continent, and he narrowly missed out on Champions League glory.

The clock is ticking

Pirates are expected to finalise their new technical team before the end of June.

“If they want to evolve, not just maintain, they need to pull the trigger now. Rhulani is ready. He’s not the future , he’s the now,” Bafana said.

Thembinkosi Lorch shines for Wydad Casablanca

Briefly News previously reported that Thembinkosi Lorch reminded the football world of his brilliance with a standout performance during Wydad Casablanca’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City in their FIFA Club World Cup opener.

On loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, the South African winger showcased flair, aggression, and relentless energy, emerging as one of the few bright sparks in Wydad’s defeat.

Lorch’s vintage display not only reignited talks of a possible permanent move to the Moroccan giants but also offered a potential redemption arc after years of injury setbacks.

Source: Briefly News