Advocate Dali Mpofu confirmed that the uMkhonto weSizwe Party held a productive meeting with ActionSA

The two parties are exploring coalition options in municipalities where no party secured an outright majority

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the meeting, sharing mixed reactions to the potential partnership

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party and ActionSA held productive talks over possible coalition deals. Image: @AdvDali_Mpofu

Source: Twitter

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party and ActionSA held a formal meeting on 10 November 2026, with coalition arrangements in hung municipalities reported to be at the centre of discussions.

Advocate Dali Mpofu, a member of the MK Party's National High Command and National Negotiations Team, announced the development on X (formerly Twitter), describing the engagement as "great and very productive."

He confirmed that MK Party second deputy president Tony Yengeni led the party's delegation, while ActionSA was represented by its national chairperson Michael Beaumont.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

MK Party and ActionSA eye municipal coalitions

The meeting follows an earlier confirmation from ActionSA's KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango, that the two parties intended to meet.

The discussions are focused on municipalities where the recent local government elections returned hung councils, with no single party winning an outright majority.

Mpofu's post, which included the phrases "Siyagijima" and "Sithatha oomaspala," signalled an intent to secure local government control, loosely translating to "we are running" and "we are taking municipalities."

Beaumont also took to social media to confirm the meeting, saying it focused on shared service delivery plans, particularly in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, and a stronger opposition to the Government of National Unity.

South Africans react to the meeting

The announcement drew considerable comment online, with many South Africans divided over what a potential MK Party-ActionSA arrangement would mean in practice.

@Oppenheimer702 raised concerns about governance stability, writing:

"Jacob Zuma will be firing those deployed by the MKP quarterly, which will result in instability. IEC will be extremely busy conducting by-elections in KZN."

@saartjiekk questioned ActionSA's municipal leverage, noting:

"Their 1.2% in Ethekwini is not going to help much."

@DeSouthAfrifan expressed support for the talks while voicing lingering frustration with another party:

"Work something out, make it proper. I still haven't forgiven DA for what they did in KZN in 2024, and they called it a doomsday coalition."

@muzi_mathabela was sceptical of the alliance's prospects, writing:

"Don't waste your time with these guys. ActionSA and IFP, the owners of these parties, which are white, won't allow that to happen."

@MabidiMM suggested the development would unsettle rivals, saying:

"Surely this is going to trigger mass hysteria in the blue train."

@LAWRENC25055815 warned ActionSA's leadership against proceeding, writing:

"Entering into a coalition arrangement with the fake zupta family stokvel will be the end of it. I hope they will not."

ActionSA rules out coalition with the DA

Briefly News also reported that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has publicly ruled out forming a coalition with the Democratic Alliance.

Mashaba declared at the National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 8 November 2026 that he cannot support what he describes as a racist party.

When pressed on whether a rejection of the DA would push ActionSA into the arms of the African National Congress, Mashaba said he had options.

Source: Briefly News