SARS is auctioning more than 200 luxury items linked to Shauwn Mkhize as part of efforts to recover unpaid taxes

The catalogue includes Hermès, Versace, Prada and Balenciaga handbags, Cartier bracelets, Franck Muller watches and Christian Dior eyewear

Bidding opens on 13 November 2026, with items on display at Mooikloof in Pretoria on 16 and 17 November

Shauwn Mkhize's expensive items under the hammer again. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Over 200 luxury fashion and jewellery items tied to businesswoman and reality TV personality Shauwn Mkhize are set to go under the hammer once again. The upcoming auction, managed by Bidders Choice, is part of a continuing campaign by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to claw back tens of millions in unpaid taxes.

The catalogue is extensive. Bidders can expect to find designer handbags from houses including Hermès, Versace, Prada, Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Goyard, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Philipp Plein, Roberto Cavalli and Gucci. Beyond the bags, the sale also features Cartier bracelets, Tom Ford sunglasses and slippers, Franck Muller watches, Valentino Garavani accessories, Christian Dior eyewear and Gucci belts.

Why is SARS auctioning MaMkhize's belongings?

This auction is far from the first. SARS, together with the Hawks and armed police officers, launched search-and-seizure operations at several of Mkhize's properties across South Africa in November 2024. The operations were dramatic: locksmiths were brought in to gain entry, and an armoured vehicle was stationed outside one of her mansions. Assets were also removed from the Royal Ranch facility used by her Royal AM Football Club.

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What followed was a series of auctions. In July 2025, ten vehicles, including a Bentley Continental GTC and a Royal AM-branded tour bus, sold for nearly R8.2 million. An October 2025 sale saw her 2021 Lamborghini Urus fetch R4.8 million, while 23 authenticated designer handbags helped push total proceeds past R5.6 million. That sale attracted additional scrutiny after it emerged that only 23 of the hundreds of bags SARS had seized were confirmed as genuine, with the rest either counterfeit or unverifiable.

Which of MaMkhize's items are being auctioned in November?

Bidding for the latest round opens on 13 November 2026 and closes on 18 November, with viewing days scheduled for 16 and 17 November at Mooikloof in Pretoria.

Several standout pieces carry significant estimated retail values. A Balenciaga Le Cagole handbag is valued at around R21,000, while a Balenciaga Motorcycle bag could be worth between R20,000 and R37,500. A Franck Muller Colour Dreams watch carries an estimated value of more than R55,000. A vintage GaGà Milano Napoleone watch is estimated above R23,000, and a set of three Aigner watches in different colours includes at least one piece valued above R11,000. A Valentino half-moon handbag and branded luggage are each estimated to exceed R20,000.

The tax debt driving these sales is reportedly tied to the Shandi Trust, a family entity that City Press reported in November 2024 allegedly owes SARS R37.9 million, with the broader outstanding amount approaching R40 million. The full catalogue of items is available on the Bidders Choice website.

Shauwn Mkhize's expensive belongings are up for auction again. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize lists what Sbu Mpisane got after divorce

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that MaMkhize broke her silence on Friday, 6 November 2026, posting a strongly worded statement on Instagram directed at ex-husband Sbu Mpisane.

The businesswoman revealed the assets Sbu Mpisane walked away with after their split.

Source: Briefly News