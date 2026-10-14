John Dobson believes the Stormers have a bigger role to play in building South African interest in European rugby

The Cape Town side is preparing for a Champions Cup opener that offers a fresh challenge for local supporters

The Stormers coach has explained why a strong campaign could matter beyond results on the pitch

John Dobson has said he wants a South African team in the Investec Champions Cup final as the Stormers prepare to face the Bristol Bears in their 2026/27 campaign. Image: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson wants a South African team to reach the Investec Champions Cup final this season, arguing that success could strengthen the country's connection with one of Europe's biggest club rugby competitions.

The Cape Town side begins its 2026/27 campaign against Bristol Bears at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, 17 October. Dobson believes South African participation adds value to the local rugby calendar and wants the Stormers to prove they belong among the competition's leading sides.

Speaking to SA Rugby Magazine on 13 October 2026, Dobson said:

“We need a South African team to make a semi-final or a final this season. From our side, we want to respect it, and the way to do that is to do well in it.”

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The Stormers have reached the knockout stages in three of their four Champions Cup campaigns since South African clubs entered the competition. However, they are still chasing their first semi-final appearance.

Dobson highlights Champions Cup value to Cape Town

Dobson says the Champions Cup brings something special to Cape Town rugby. It allows the Stormers to compete against some of Europe's strongest clubs while giving local supporters a chance to watch top international opposition.

He believes the competition also adds value to the city's rugby offering.

“I think our inventory for the public here in Cape Town would look poorer without this and without our participation,” he said.

The Stormers coach stressed that the club wants to remain among Europe's leading teams and compete at the highest level.

“It’s a prestigious competition. We want to test ourselves against the best teams in the world. We want to be at the top table of world rugby, so we’re desperate to stay part of it.”

Dobson also acknowledged that the tournament is still relatively new territory for some South African supporters. While familiar URC opponents such as the Ospreys are now recognisable, clubs like Bristol and Bordeaux are still building their profiles among local fans.

Stormers look to turn Bristol clash into a big occasion

Beyond the rugby, Dobson sees the visit of Bristol Bears as an opportunity to grow the Stormers' connection with their supporters. He believes giving fans an early look at the team can help generate excitement and allow them to make plans ahead of match day.

The coach pointed to the response to the club's new black kit as an example of how much interest can be generated around special occasions.

“It was such a special occasion last week [with the new black kit], and we want to market these events,” he said.

Dobson added that seeing popular players included in the selection could give supporters another reason to attend.

“Hopefully, if you see some of your local heroes, whether that’s Deon Fourie, Ruhan Nel or Siya Kolisi, in the team you can plan your Saturday around it. It’s more considerate to the public as well.”

The Stormers will now look to make their Champions Cup campaign count, with the Bristol encounter offering an opportunity to deliver on the field and build enthusiasm for European rugby in Cape Town.

The Champions Cup and Challenge Cup are introducing independent TMO replay operators for knockout matches. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group

Source: Getty Images

Champions Cup introduces new system for controversial decisions

Briefly News previously reported that the Investec Champions Cup and Challenge Cup are introducing a new system to handle controversial decisions during knockout matches. The changes could affect how key moments are reviewed when the pressure is at its highest.

The move comes as South African teams prepare for another European campaign, with questions about officiating and the role of broadcasters adding another talking point to the competitions.

Source: Briefly News