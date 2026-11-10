Actress Nandi Mbatha shared the exciting news of her engagement on Instagram

The Isibaya and Blood & Water star's announcement sent fans into a frenzy of congratulations

Followers flooded the comments with well-wishes for the soon-to-be bride

Nandi Mbatha shared the exciting news of her engagement, prompting congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities. Image: Nandi Mbatha

Source: Instagram

Nandi Mbatha, one of South Africa's most recognisable television actresses, has got Mzansi buzzing after announcing that she is officially engaged. The star took to Instagram to share the news with her followers, keeping it short and sweet with the caption: "We're engaged 🥹🤭💍👰🏽‍♀️"

Who is Nandi Mbatha?

Mbatha is best known for her roles in popular South African productions, including the SABC1 drama series Isibaya, where she played Zinhle, and Netflix's Blood & Water, in which she portrayed Puleng Khumalo. The actress has built a solid fanbase over the years through her work on screen, and her personal life has increasingly drawn attention on social media.

The identity of her fiancé has not been publicly confirmed, but the news has sparked an outpouring of love and excitement from fans who have clearly been invested in her journey. Several commenters noted that they had been following her spiritual growth on social media, with one fan pointing out that she had been attending church and recently got baptised before this happy milestone.

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Fans react to the happy news

The comments section on Nandi's post lit up almost instantly after she made the announcement. Fans and fellow social media users could not contain their joy for the star.

@tommsgurajena wrote:

"God did. After u give your life to him, I'm so happy for u, sister. 💗 Been watching u on gram u been at church, got baptised, now a fiancé. God is showing his face for real for you. ❤️"

@sizamathema said:

"Wow, she's going to be a beautiful bride."

@zodwa_mtshali added:

"Oooh you deserve this. 😍🥰🔥🥂"

@junior_ntaka commented:

"Congratulations, sthandwa. ❤️❤️ So happy for you."

@nalediboltina gushed:

"Ahhhhh I'm so happy for you."

@aphane_kgalalelo wrote:

"Congratulations, Gorg. 🎉❤️"

@mngomezulu_mahleh chimed in:

"Ooh, honey! 🔥❤️ Congratulations. 👏😍"

Corbin Bosch got engaged to his woman

Proteas star Corbin Bosch has shared exciting personal news, with his longtime partner celebrating alongside him in a scenic setting.

The South African all-rounder's engagement has attracted attention, with his IPL franchise also joining the celebrations.

Source: Briefly News