MySol, whose real name is Solomon Soka Madibela, built his mining empire after spending 15 years working his way up from a site clerk

The businessman founded MySol Holdings and Logistics in 2018, which now operates eight active opencast chrome-mining sites and employs over 2,500 people

Madibela made headlines in May 2026 after celebrating his new Clifton mansion on Nettleton Road, reportedly worth R220 million

South African mining entrepreneur Solomon Soka Madibela, widely known as MySol, has become one of the most talked-about business personalities in the country. His rise from a site clerk at a local mine to a multimillion-rand empire has captured public attention, as have his luxury car collection and lavish properties.

MySol's profile explored the identity and background of the South African mining entrepreneur, including details about his real name and personal life. Image: MySol

Source: Facebook

Beyond his business interests, Madibela has attracted attention for his extravagant lifestyle, luxury vehicles and property investments. He has also spoken about his humble beginnings, his experiences in the mining industry and his ambitions to build generational wealth for his children.

1. His real name is Solomon Soka Madibela

MySol's full name is reported as Solomon Soka Madibela, although he is also frequently referred to as Solly Madibela. His business nickname, MySol, is derived from his first name, Solomon, using the first three letters, SOL, combined with MY. He has become a recognisable personality in South Africa's business and entertainment circles.

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2. How old is MySol?

MySol's exact age has not been reliably confirmed in major media interviews. One online biography lists his date of birth as 9 May 1982, which would make him 44 in 2026. However, this information has not been independently verified, so his age should be treated as unconfirmed.

3. His family and children

Madibela has spoken about his desire to create generational wealth for his children. During his October 2026 appearance on Podcast and Chill with MacG, he explained that one of his biggest ambitions was to build enough wealth to give his children financial security and opportunities to establish their own businesses. He has not publicly shared extensive details about his children, including their names and exact number.

4. He could not afford to go to university after matric

Although he eventually became a successful businessman, Madibela's journey did not begin with financial privilege. He revealed that his parents could not afford to send him to university after he completed matric. Instead, he entered the mining industry, taking up a job as a site clerk at a local mine. He continued studying while working and acquired technical qualifications that helped him progress in the industry.

5. He spent 15 years working in the mining industry

Before establishing his own company, Madibela spent approximately 15 years learning the mining business. He started with basic responsibilities, including recording diesel usage and assisting with other activities around the mine. He later gained experience in plastering and explosive engineering, acquiring relevant certificates and qualifications. He explained on Podcast and Chill that some of the companies he now competes against are businesses he previously worked for.

6. He founded MySol Holdings and Logistics

Madibela is the founder of MySol Holdings and Logistics, a company established in 2018. The business specialises in mining services, including drilling, blasting, loading, hauling, crushing, screening and mine rehabilitation. According to the company's website, it has grown from approximately 38 employees at its inception to more than 2,500 employees. It also reports operating eight active opencast chrome-mining sites for Samancor Chrome in the North West.

7. His business interests extend beyond mining

Mining is not Madibela's only business interest. During his recent podcast appearance, he spoke about owning residential rental properties and commercial office spaces. He also discussed his involvement in farming and revealed that he has plans to establish a resort. These investments form part of his strategy to build different income streams instead of relying exclusively on mining.

8. He owns an impressive collection of luxury cars

MySol's love for expensive vehicles has made him a regular topic of conversation on social media. His collection has been associated with brands such as Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari and Lamborghini. Among the vehicles that have attracted attention is his customised Rolls-Royce Cullinan, reportedly worth more than R15 million. He has also made headlines for his Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 Brabus, reportedly valued at approximately R20 million.

9. He reportedly owns a R220 million mansion in Cape Town

In May 2026, Madibela made headlines after celebrating his new Clifton property in Cape Town. The mansion, situated on the prestigious Nettleton Road, was reported to be worth approximately R220 million. The seven-storey property reportedly features seven bedrooms, an infinity pool overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and a six-car garage. His lavish housewarming celebration attracted several well-known personalities and generated considerable attention online.

Source: Briefly News