Cassper Nyovest took to X on 7 November 2026 to shower praise on DJ Zinhle's collaborative single featuring Nayvee Womculo and Young Stunna

The rapper singled out Nayvee's songwriting, admitting the track moved him to tears and that he personally relates to it

The song has been making waves on Spotify, with the platform confirming it is on course for a major streaming milestone in South Africa

Cassper Nyovest Calls DJ Zinhle and Nayvee's 'Nayvee's Prayer' Song of the Year

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest is not holding back when it comes to his feelings about DJ Zinhle's latest release. Don Billiato took to X on 7 November 2026 to pour his heart out about "Nayvee's Prayer," saying the song actually brought him to tears.

Released on 25 September 2026, Nayvee's Prayer is a collaborative single featuring Nayvee Womculo and Young Stunna. According to Slikour On Life, DJ Zinhle revealed that it was the first song Nayvee recorded after moving into the ERA House. She also shared that landing Young Stunna on the record had been a goal from the very beginning, making his feature a meaningful part of the song's journey.

Cassper praises Nayvee's Prayer

The track has been generating serious momentum on Spotify, with the platform confirming that DJ Zinhle is on course to become the first female DJ ever to have a song reach one million streams in a single week on the South African Spotify chart.

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"That DJ Zinhle song actually makes me cry. It's so amazing man!! That young man singing, I think he's name is Nayvee cause that's the title. That young man wrote a beatiful song man!!! Wow !!! I relate to that song so much !!! Song of the year!!!" he wrote.

Fans and weigh in

Cassper's post resonated with many, and the reactions poured in from across the country. Below are some of the responses:

@Thibo_RB wrote: "Stunna hopped in and said, 'Nethezeka nhliziyo yam, sekuncono empilweni yam…' Nearly shed a tear 🙌🏽 what a song.🙏🏽"

@Tsholo_Setou shared a personal connection: "All the love to my girl @djzinhle. This song is not for those born with silver spoons in their mouths, those who grew up with options. I can relate to the song 100%. I bekezelad since I was a year old, and I can only thank God, and also be an inspiration to many.🙏🏾"

@nonz_nonie said: "It speaks to many of us🥹 What a beautiful song, man."

@Beenthatkid06 added: "This country doesn't appreciateDJj Zinhle enough, man 💔"

@Mambo43551985 made sure the feature did not go unnoticed: "Let's give Young Stunna hiscredits. He always writes on his senses."

MaMkhize on using ERA

In a previous report from Briefly News, MaMkhize broke her social media silence with a video showing her rolling DJ Zinhle's ERA luggage into her BMW.

The businesswoman publicly backed South African labels over international luxury fashion houses like Gucci and Versace.

Source: Briefly News